Three caught vandalising cables at Warri refinery

Three persons have been arrested while vandalising armoured cables at PPMC Warri Refinery in Delta State, the suspected vandals, said to be staff of Alert Private Security Company attached to PPMC/Refinery, Warri, were identified as, Saturday Idoge, Sunday ishenive and Philip Ngbodi.

They were caught vandalizing armoured cables and other electrical installations in the PPMC Refinery Warri at Tank 82 in the refinery complex.

They were nabbed on March 28 at about 8 pm by operatives of State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), led by one Inspr Obot Bassey in collaboration with mobile personnel attached to Warri Refinery after a tip-off.

Items recovered from them included one ladder, industrial iron cutters, vandalized Armored Cables and other items while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the receivers of such stolen items.

In a related development, operatives of the Delta Police Command with vigilante members have rescued two kidnap victims at Ebendo a neighbouring village to Arhade near Ozoro and Bomadi.

The Ozoro victim, identified as William Aduwoma, who is now receiving treatment in a private hospital, was abducted by gunmen on March 28.

The second victim kidnapped at Bomadi was identified as Joshua Okorodas as Police operatives attached to Bomadi Police Division said they acted on a tip-off.

The kidnap victim, Okorodas, was rescued from the hands of seven boys armed with four locally-made guns on a tricycle and motorcycles along Oboro road in Bomadi.

After a hot chase by the police operatives, one Mishael Itodi, 25, from Kaima/Agudama of Bayelsa State was arrested, while the tricycle used to whisk him away by his abductors was recovered.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incidents said a manhunt after the remaining fleeing six boys were being intensified.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious movements around them to the police to avert crime in the state especially during the Easter celebrations.

