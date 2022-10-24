Three brothers, one other in court for allegedly assaulting Amotekun official

Four people including three brothers have been arrested and dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state, for beating an official of the Amotekun Corps in the state at his duty post.

The four men who included three brothers, Mimo Ogunmakin, Doyin Ogunmakin and Oloruntosin Ogunmakin, and Olaiya Alawoesokan, were said to have visited the Amotekun office around 11:45 pm in Irele in Irele local government area of the state and descended on the official.

The four young men were arrested and subsequently dragged before the Court on a two-count of conspiracy and assault leading to harm to the victim.

They were said to have conspired with others at large to launch an attack on one Oluwasegun Omoloro, on his duty post at the Amotekun office in Ode Irele.

According to the state counsel, O.F Akeredolu, the accused persons conspired and unlawfully assaulted the victim, an Amotekun officer at his duty post in Irele.

The offence contravened Section 516A and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, the four accused persons entered a non-guilty plea, while their Counsel, Mr O. Bernard, prayed for the Court to dismiss the case, while the state Counsel, O.F Akeredolu, prayed for an adjournment to enable him to prepare for the trial.

The Defence Counsel, Bernard, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal terms, promising to provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate D. S Sekoni, in his ruling, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November 26 for hearing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE