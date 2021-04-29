Three arrested for stealing N5,000 from 15-year-old girl in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service on Thursday arrested 28-year-old Godwin Sunday, 21-yer-old Anna Samuel and and 23-year-old Better Okorie for allegedly robbing N5,000 from a 15-year-old girl, Boma Sunday, at the ever-busy Tombia Market in Yenagoa Local Government Council.

The 15-year-old was said to be waiting by the roadside to board a tricycle home when the three-member gang accosted her and collected her money at gunpoint.

“After they collected the money I raised the alarm that drew the attention of the vigilante. I didn’t even know that they were around. It was at that point I saw them chasing the criminals and apprehended them inside the market as they tried to escape,” Sunday added.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the arrest, the chairman of the State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, used the medium to warn other criminals who operate within the Tombia roundabout axis and other parts of the state to choose a new leaf of life or face the full wrath of the law.

“I am using this medium to call on members of the public to always be vigilant and security conscious of their environment at all times. It is only by so doing you can quickly notice the presence of criminal elements and avoid being attacked and robbed.

“We have handed them over to Operation Dou Akpo, a special unit of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police force for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.”

