Three Ace Energy & Nigus International Unveil Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Clean Energy In Nigeria

Electric Vehicles, Solar Power & Energy Storage to Transform Nigeria’s Sustainable Future

In a landmark move toward Nigeria’s green transition, Three Ace Energy, a subsidiary of the visionary conglomerate Three Ace Group, has entered into a strategic global partnership with Nigus International, a pioneering clean energy and electric mobility solutions company.

This partnership, officially formalized by Amb. Samson Bolarin, President of Three Ace Group, and HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, CEO of Nigus International, marks a bold step toward revolutionizing Nigeria’s energy landscape through the deployment of Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy Storage Facilities, Solar Panels, Smart Inverter Systems, and revolutionizing technology to power a cleaner, smarter future.

“This collaboration is a game-changer,” said Amb. Samson Bolarin. “It brings together our capacity for large-scale infrastructure with Nigus’ deep technology and manufacturing leadership in clean energy. Together, we are building Nigeria’s sustainable future.”

Key Areas of Collaboration:

 Deployment of Electric Vehicle Showrooms & Charging Stations in key Nigerian cities.

 Rollout of Solar Energy Systems & Smart Inverters for homes, commercial, and industrial use.

 Establishment of Energy Storage Infrastructure to support national grid reliability.

 Integration of Advanced, Revolutionizing Technology to modernize energy consumption and delivery.

 Local Capacity Development with skill training for youth in EV technology and green energy.

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, a global voice for sustainable innovation and a respected leader in Africa’s clean energy movement, noted:

“Our partnership with Three Ace Energy is about reshaping not just Nigeria, but Africa’s role in the global green economy. We are committed to affordable, accessible, and indigenous clean energy solutions powered by innovation and revolutionizing technology.”

A New Era for Energy in Nigeria

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEEP), supporting the drive for:

 Energy security

 Job creation

 Reduction in greenhouse emissions

 Decentralized energy access for underserved communities

The first EV showrooms and solar-integrated charging hubs will begin operation in July 2025, with pilot installations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu. These projects will serve as hubs for innovation, commerce, and green lifestyle transformation.

About the Partners

Three Ace Energy is a rising leader in the energy and infrastructure space in Nigeria, known for driving

innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development through its energy initiatives.

Nigus International is one of Nigeria’s most advanced clean energy firms, focused on EVs, solar manufacturing, and energy storage. The company is globally recognized for its vision of an energy- resilient Africa through revolutionizing technology and local empowerment.

Three Ace Energy, Let’s turn you on !