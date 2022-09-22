Three abducted, houses burnt in Benue communal clash

Several houses were burnt and three people were kidnapped following a communal clash between indigenes and settlers at Tyo Mu a suburb of Makurdi, the state capital.

Consequently, youths were reported to have thronged the ever-busy Makurdi Gboko highway early hours of Thursday to protest the crisis.

The crisis which is between Iharev (the indigenes) and Iparev (settlers) is a protracted crisis in the community.

It was gathered that the people engaged in a renewed crisis on Wednesday which snowballed into the burning of houses and the abduction of three people.

The State Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the crisis said that the government and police had intervened in the crisis.

Anene said: “On 22/9//2022 at about 0730hrs, information was received that aggrieved youths of Tse-Sho village blocked Makurdi-Gboko road. A team of police detectives deployed to the area gathered from eyewitness that, on the same date at about 0130hrs, armed men suspected to be a disputant group in a lingering land dispute invaded the community and burnt down some houses, they also abducted three (3) person’s in the community and took them to an unknown destination.

She added, “It could also be recalled that there has been disagreement between two parties tagged “Settlers and indigenes” within the area.

“Series of interventions by the police and the Benue State Government brought about the peace that has been enjoyed in the last two years before this renewed attack.”

The police however advised members of the community to remain calm and await findings from the ongoing investigation.

