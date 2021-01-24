Threats of reprisal attack against South-West: ACF, Miyetti Allah are jokers ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, reacted to the threats to attack the South-West in a reprisal mission by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), describing the two northern groups as jokers.

Iba Adams said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, declaring that any attempt by the North against the South-West would fail.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while expressing concern about the security situation in the region, stated that threats of attack on the South-West can fuel further crisis in Ibarapa in Oyo as well as Ondo State and would certainly affect the entire nation.

Adams argued that the situation in the two states truly justified the huge security challenges perpetrated by Fulani cattle herders, that had on several occasions kidnapped and killed many Yoruba in their various communities, adding that Yoruba were too well aware of the looming crisis in the country.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while maintaining that he would not be stampeded into falling into a pre-arranged trap by the political elites, however, warned the ACF, which is the apex organization in the North, and MACBAN to watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

According to Iba Adams, the North was beating war drums by their inciting statements but quickly vowed that the South-West would resist any attempt by it to turn South-West region to war zones, adding that no amount of threat would stop it from securing the region from killer herdsmen.

“The apex organisation in the North and the herders association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.”

“By their inciting statements, the North is beating war drums. But we will resist any attempt by the North to turn our region to war zones and no amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen,” he vowed.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while fingering some faceless people trying to use the bravery of Sunday Igboho, in a coordinated attempt to soil his good name “and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test,” asserted that his silence in the last three days doesn’t portray him as a coward.

According to him, as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, he is bounded by his conscience and conviction to act accordingly at the right time, saying he must also consult widely before taking any action, adding that what Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together.

“From my findings, what is playing out in the last three days (especially in the social media), it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region who are now using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name, and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward, but by virtue of my position as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bounded by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right. And I must also consult widely before taking any action.

“What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together,” Adams said.

Declaring that the killer herdsmen were the major problem, but sadly the Federal Government remained silent over the issue, the Aare Ona Kakanfo noted that reports had it that the Fulani herdsmen had, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people had been kidnapped with abductors paying several billions of naira as ransom.

“The killer herdsmen are the major problem, but sadly the Federal Government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with abductors paying several billion as ransom,” he said.

Adams, however, warned the North to stay away from any attempt to cause mayhem in the South-West, hence, the situation could degenerate into further chaos that might affect the entire nation.

This was just as he recalled that the Fulani, in their conqueror agenda since 1818 had caused a lot of damages to the South-West, saying it was clear that the South was their target and the reason anybody going against the herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy.

“The Fulani, in their conqueror agenda since 1818 had caused a lot of damages to the southwest. And it is clear that the south is their target, that is why anybody going against the Fulani herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy,” he said.

Iba Adams urged the traditional rulers, the political establishment, the investors, and other sectors of the economy to be conscious and be well-coordinated so that Nigeria’s case might not be like that of Rwanda, saying it was now obvious that the South-West had been infiltrated.

