Threats against INEC staff, corps members will be punished – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has warned that anyone who threatens, intimidates or harms the commission’s ad hoc staff, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members or permanent personnel will be brought to justice.

Amupitan gave the warning on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the South-South Zonal Readiness Assessment and Interactive Staff Engagement ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Insecurity may pose a challenge, but our collective constitutional resolve is far stronger. Let me again send a clear message from Port Harcourt: anyone who attempts to threaten, intimidate, or harm our ad hoc staff, NYSC members, or permanent personnel will be brought to justice under the full weight of the law,” he said.

The chairman, who was accompanied by national commissioners, directors and technical aides, said the South-South meeting was the fifth in a series of zonal assessments, following those held in the South-West, North-West, South-East and North-East.

He said his physical presence in each zone reflected the commission’s field-first approach, noting that true electoral integrity was forged in the field across 123 local government areas in the six South-South states.

On election security, Amupitan said the commission had moved from reactive, election-day deployments to a proactive, intelligence-led arrangement.

“We have moved away from reactive, election-day security deployments towards a proactive, intelligence-led security architecture that we term the ‘ICCES Tentacle.’ This framework extends inter-agency security coordination from national and state headquarters directly down to the most remote Local Government Areas and Registration Area Centres,” he said.

He identified the three pillars of the framework as mapping and mitigating threats, ensuring safety and guaranteeing access to polling units.

He said the arrangement would provide a protective umbrella for all electoral personnel, technological assets, including Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and server infrastructure, as well as voters. It would also ensure that every polling unit remained safe and peaceful.

The chairman disclosed that the South-South security arrangement relied on approximately 60 major operational formations, headquarters and state commands operating under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), bringing together the military, naval, air, police and other security agencies.

“Together, this integrated multi-agency network represents the operational backbone that guarantees intelligence-led protection across every riverine creek, coastal axis and land-based polling unit in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Amupitan said the South-South accounted for the fourth-largest voting bloc, with 15,823,550 registered voters, representing 15.30 per cent of the national register. Rivers State alone has 3,736,434 registered voters across 23 local government areas.

He said the figures represented citizens whose constitutional right to choose their leaders in a secure and transparent environment must be guaranteed.

Giving an update on preparations, the chairman said the commission had completed nine of the 14 major statutory milestones in its timetable for the 2027 general election, which would involve more than 103 million registered voters and 176,846 polling units.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.

He said the commission had finalised a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maritime Transporters Union to ensure the timely and secure deployment of personnel and materials to riverine and coastal communities. He added that new operational pick-up vehicles had been distributed to state and LGA offices.

On staff welfare, he said the commission had moved its workforce out of the civil service salary structure under the Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure, effective January 1, 2026, and approved a 150 per cent increase in monthly state overhead allocations, effective July 1, 2026.

“To our field staff: you are the true face of INEC,” he said.

He warned that partisan leanings, negligence, financial impropriety or absenteeism would attract swift sanctions. He also reminded staff that Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2026 mandated an Oath of Neutrality.

“False narratives only gain traction when administrative execution falters. When our field execution is flawless, and our data pipeline is clear, no digital algorithm can displace the physical reality of a transparent vote,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, said the engagement provided an opportunity to evaluate preparedness, identify operational gaps and develop strategies ahead of election day.

“This is not merely an occasion to report activities undertaken. It is an opportunity to demonstrate readiness, identify outstanding tasks, establish clear priorities and strengthen mechanisms for monitoring implementation,” he said.

He called for stronger collaboration between the headquarters and state offices and urged staff to remain vigilant against misinformation.

The Director of Planning and Monitoring, Mrs Helen Ajayi, outlined the key objectives of the engagement to include securing the support of traditional rulers for grassroots mobilisation, boosting staff morale and assessing the level of electoral preparedness.

INEC to end late arrival of materials, lowers BVAS threshold

Meanwhile, Amupitan has assured Nigerians that delays in the delivery of election materials, which marred previous elections, will not be repeated in 2027.

He gave the assurance on Friday, October 30, 2026, during a courtesy visit to the palace of the King and Paramount Ruler of Port Harcourt, His Royal Majesty, Barr. Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu, Eze Epara Rebisi XII, in Rivers State.

“The era in which elections were supposed to start by 8:30 am but materials sometimes arrived very late must come to an end,” he said.

He disclosed that the voter threshold for deploying additional BVAS machines had been reduced from 1,250 to 850 voters per polling unit.

“We realise that the true dynamics of democracy are shaped in the field, within our local communities, across riverine channels, at Registration Area Centres and at polling units where citizens exercise their sovereign right,” he said.

He said the commission had prioritised direct engagement with traditional rulers, describing royal fathers as anchors of grassroots peace, civic engagement and community stability.

He listed the monarchs visited so far to include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; the Ogadagidi I of Edem-An Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu; and the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu III.

Amupitan appealed to royal fathers to help mobilise residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and turn out to vote in 2027. He also urged them to educate citizens on the dangers of misinformation, disinformation and artificial intelligence.

In response, Eze Epara Rebisi XII assured the commission of the support of traditional rulers and urged it to remain steadfast, fair and impartial.

“Do the right thing, and we assure you of our support. We will mobilise our people to collect their PVCs and come out to vote. We assure you of our unflinching support,” he said.