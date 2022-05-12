Threat to withdraw services by airlines not targeted at FG — Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has commended Nigeria Airlines operators’ patriotism even as he said the recent threat by the airline operators to withdraw their services should not be viewed as a strike against the government.

According to Sirika: “Since members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) issued notice of withdrawal of flight services as a result of the rising cost of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel), enquiries have continued to flood in with some under the erroneous impression that the withdrawal was a kind of strike against the government.

“We wish to state that the decision of the association is purely a business one as they are private businesses reacting to market forces, but appealing for interventions to enable them carry on with their operations.”

The Minister had in the past in his determination to assist the operators had made several efforts such as helping to facilitate a meeting between them and President Muhamadu Buhari during which the Operators got several concessions, including duty-free importation of aircraft, engines, spare parts and components.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The Special Assistant to the minister on Public Affairs, Mr James Odaudu had recalled how at various times the minister personally took members of the Association to engage with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sort out issues of access to Foreign Exchange (FOREX) for their operations, and also the NNPC to exploit ways of ensuring the availability of Aviation fuel (JET A1) through importation or from the major Marketers.

Other good gestures from the minister also include how members of the Association were also considered for, and given Bail-out funds to the tune of N4 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that they remained afloat.

“This was without prejudice to the fact that most of them were heavily indebted to Aviation agencies (as they still are). We believe that members of the Association are patriots who have continued to bear the brunt of an unfavourable oil market for which we salute their doggedness.

“It is gratifying that members of the Association have started reviewing the decision to withdraw flight services, with Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik Air, Dana and others confirming that they will carry on with their normal flight schedules. We hope that other members will consider the expected impact on businesses and individuals and review their decision.

“We also wish to assure foreign airlines operating in the country that all logistics and services for their operations remain in place as usual and that no disruptions whatsoever should be envisaged. As a government, we reiterate our commitment to the continued growth of the aviation industry where airlines and other service providers operate in a profitable and competitive environment.”