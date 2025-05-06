Thought Pyramid Art Centre launches workshop focused on mental health in Visual Arts

A mental health advocacy organization, Thought Pyramid Art Centre has announced the inaugural edition of a vital new initiative designed to spotlight and support mental health among visual artists.

This one-day virtual workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 6 PM. The aims of the event is to spark open conversations, offer fact-based support, and provide tools that help creatives navigate mental health challenges in today’s demanding art ecosystem.

MENTALLY is created and supervised by Thought Pyramid Exhibition Director, Mr. Ovie Omatsola, with guidance from Adetiloye Oluwatosin Jekami, and co-initiated by visual artist and innovator Ife Olowu (Art of the Future).

This pioneering program brings together a multidisciplinary panel of health professionals and art industry voices, tackling topics that deeply resonate within creative communities.

Featured Speakers and Topics for the event are Dr. Salamah Abimbola Junaid who will be tackling the topic “Beyond Emergencies: Building Mental Resilience Before Crisis Hits” while Mr. Waduud would be taking participants on “Creating Without Crashing: Sustaining Mental Wellness Amidst Art, Publicity, and Social Media Demands.”

The revered medical practitioner Dr. Bright Erhuvwu Ohwerhi would be delivering lecture on “Balancing Hustles: How Artists Can Maintain Mental Wellness While Juggling Multiple Non-Artistic Roles”.

The topic for the panel session is “Global Voices, Shared Struggles: Mental Health and Artistic Growth for Nigerian Creatives at Home and Abroad”.



The event will be moderated by a lineup of acclaimed Nigerian artists who will share their lived experiences navigating mental health in the art world: They include Olabamidele Badmos, Hafizat Temilola Adegbile, Olalekan Kelani, Gbolahan Olanipekun with special guest contributors from Ayodeji Oluwaseun Awoyomi, Rasaq Babatunde Adewunmi, Ayodele Adedeji.

MENTALLY 1.0 is set to opens up a new chapter in the Nigerian art scene by providing a platform for truthful dialogue, shared healing, and community-led support—acknowledging the unique pressures artists face, especially in a post-pandemic world dominated by economic uncertainty, social media exposure, and creative burnout.

This virtual event is free and open to all, with a special focus on visual artists, curators, arts managers, and anyone interested in mental health advocacy in the creative industries. They can follow @thoughtpyramidlagos_ on Instagram for more details.