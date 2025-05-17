Though Nigeria has potential, living American dream offers better opportunity — Fatimoh Mohammed, US-based Nigerian entrepreneur, MBA student 

Fatimoh Abimbola Mohammed is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Errandboy and ABottles Premium. She is currently based in the United States, where she is an MBA student and graduate teaching assistant at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her work in Nigeria and life in the US.

As a philosophy graduate, one would expect you to venture into careers that are related to what you studied, but you chose business and entrepreneurship. What inspired you to go into business, and how did the Nigerian labour market treat you during your early years in business?

Philosophy taught me critical thinking, the importance of questioning assumptions and considering ethical implications. However, after graduating in 2012, I found limited opportunities in academia with few teaching roles and relatively low compensation. The Nigerian labour market at that time favoured candidates with degrees in engineering, finance, or related fields, making it challenging to secure suitable employment. Rather than waiting indefinitely for opportunities, I decided to leverage the analytical skills I acquired through philosophy to address real-world problems.

Co-founding ErrandBoy became an excellent platform for applying and testing business ideas, refining customer service strategies, and optimising logistics operations. These early challenges shaped my adaptability and resourcefulness and taught me the invaluable lesson of learning through the practical engagement ethos I continue to uphold in all my entrepreneurial ventures.

In the course of your career, you have worked in retail business, real estate, entertainment, logistics, data analytics, and communications. How did you leverage these distinct industries to boost your entrepreneurial skills and build your businesses?

Working across various industries such as retail, logistics, real estate, entertainment, data analytics, and communications allowed me to develop a broad, versatile skill set. Each sector provided unique insights into customer behaviours, operational efficiencies, and strategic marketing techniques.

For instance, logistics with ErrandBoy honed my operational optimisation skills. Retail, through ABottles Premium, taught me digital marketing and customer relationship management. Real estate and infrastructure roles at Sammya Nigeria improved my ability to manage large projects, teams, and budgets. Entertainment experience with MF Media helped me master brand promotion and influencer partnerships.

The common thread connecting these ventures was my commitment to data-driven decision-making and continuous innovation, enabling me to enhance customer value consistently across industries.

Tell us about your engagement with Sammya Nigeria, and how you managed your time and resources while you were there to found ErrandBoy and co-found ABottles Premium.

At Sammya Nigeria, I initially served as a business development manager, eventually becoming general manager of business operations. While managing Sammy’s extensive projects, including an $80.2 million road construction contract, I maintained strict discipline regarding time management.

Mornings were dedicated to Sammy ─ attending site visits, team meetings, and client interactions. Afternoons focused on developing ABottles Premium Store, handling supplier meetings, refining e-commerce platforms, and orchestrating marketing campaigns.

ErrandBoy, co-founded earlier in 2017, provides on-demand logistics, efficiently handling over 100,000 errands within the first year and significantly enhancing customer satisfaction. ABottles Premium Store, founded in 2022, focuses on high-quality retail products and has successfully generated $550,000 in revenue within eighteen months.

Both businesses are currently operational and thriving, continuing to deliver high value.

You are currently based in the United States. What circumstances made you leave Nigeria for the US?

My relocation to the United States was primarily driven by the pursuit of advanced education, professional development, and broader opportunities. While Nigeria offered significant entrepreneurial avenues, accessing certain specialised training, resources, and extensive global networks available in the US represented a compelling proposition.

Although Nigeria is rich with potential, certain systemic limitations, particularly regarding infrastructure, access to advanced technology, and funding opportunities for innovative business models, would have posed substantial barriers. By moving to the US, I could readily access state-of-the-art resources, mentorship, and a conducive environment for scaling globally competitive ventures.

Your profile says that you are an MBA student in the US. Which area do you specialise in in your MBA programme? What is your research or thesis about?

I am currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), specialising in operations management and strategic marketing.

My thesis focuses on developing an AI-powered onshoring accelerator designed to facilitate sustainable growth for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through enhanced data analytics and targeted financial support. This research aims to address the challenge of limited growth among SMEs due to inadequate resources and support structures. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, the accelerator aims to offer customised insights, optimise resource allocation, and boost SME competitiveness in international markets.

How do you fund your MBA programme and support yourself in Texas?

My MBA programme is significantly funded through the UTRGV Gateway Scholarship, covering my tuition expenses and enabling me to focus intensely on research and professional growth. Additionally, I serve as a graduate teaching assistant at UTRGV, where I assist in grading, research, and data analysis within the Department of Management. This role not only supports my financial needs but also enhances my teaching, mentoring, and analytical skills.

Occasionally, I volunteer at academic and professional community events at UTRGV, further enriching my network and expertise.

Many Nigerians do not have a good knowledge of what it means to live, study, or work in the US. From your own experience, how would you describe what it means to live the American dream?

Living the American dream, in my experience, means having ample opportunities and resources to transform innovative ideas into tangible realities. In the US, particularly in an educationally vibrant state like Texas, I’ve accessed advanced facilities, mentorship programmes, extensive databases, and diverse community insights rapidly and efficiently.

The American dream embodies meritocracy, where diligence and creative thinking significantly impact success, irrespective of one’s background. Additionally, there is substantial emphasis on balancing professional pursuits with personal well-being and community involvement, making it holistic and personally fulfilling.

What three things do you love about the US that would motivate you to continue to stay, even after your studies, to do business and contribute to the country’s development?

Firstly, the US culture of innovation and entrepreneurship significantly appeals to me, enabling continuous learning and growth. Secondly, the extensive access to technological advancements and research facilities is unparalleled, allowing me to innovate effectively. Lastly, the genuine community spirit and inclusive environment provide a supportive network essential for sustainable personal and professional development.

What is that burning desire, business, or project that you think you could actualise in Nigeria with the knowledge and skills from the course you are studying if given a million dollars and the right team?

My most passionate project involves launching a large-scale AI-powered SME accelerator in Nigeria, designed to significantly enhance business growth, efficiency, and international competitiveness. With the right funding and team, this platform would empower Nigerian SMEs through data-driven insights, access to capital, and strategic market positioning. The anticipated impact includes robust job creation, improved local economies, stronger international trade relations, and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Going forward, after your MBA programme, do you have any desire to mentor and support young Nigerians and Americans in business and entrepreneurship?

Absolutely. Mentorship is crucial, and I’m deeply committed to guiding young entrepreneurs from Nigeria and the US. Drawing from my diverse experience, I intend to provide structured mentorship, share invaluable insights, and help young entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of starting and scaling successful businesses.

If you were the mayor of the county where you live in Texas, are there some socio-moral issues in the county that you think could be better addressed by leveraging the Yoruba omoluabi ethos and values?

A: The Yoruba omoluabi ethos emphasises respect, integrity, community welfare, and responsible leadership. As mayor, I would utilise these values to tackle social inequalities, promote community engagement, enhance mutual respect across diverse populations, and encourage transparent and accountable governance, significantly addressing socio-moral challenges.

What is your advice to Nigerians striving to study or live in the US? What two mistakes did you make in your early months in the US that you would advise them to avoid?

My advice is to diligently research and plan thoroughly before relocating, and be open-minded and adaptive upon arrival.

The two key mistakes I made initially were underestimating cultural adjustments and not networking sufficiently early. I strongly advise proactive community engagement and early professional networking to facilitate a smoother transition and faster integration.