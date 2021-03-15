Those who killed my wife are armed robbers ― Retired Police Commissioner, Aganya

The retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aganya, whose wife was killed last Friday has said that he suspects that those who murdered his wife were armed robbers.

Tribune Online reports that Mrs Eunice Aganya’s lifeless body was found at her residence last Friday in the pool of her own blood. The Benue State Command said that it has arrested one person in connection with the murder.

Aganya who was narrating what happened to Governor Samuel Ortom who paid him a condolence visit explained that the killing of his wife was purely a robbery incident.

The former CP said that he had come to Makurdi and left two days before his wife was murdered.

He hinted that he had constantly been coming to Makurdi especially now that they were preparing for the wedding of their daughter.

Aganya noted that the suspected armed robbers might have killed his wife so as to conceal their identities after his wife may have recognized the robber(s).

Aganya said: “I usually come into Benue to be with her, I was here last week and on Wednesday I told her I was leaving because one of the things that brought me to town was the wedding of my daughter which is coming up in Enugu.

“It was not a case of hired assassination. Somebody or some persons had broken into the house to steal when she suddenly entered and saw the intruder(s) whom she probably recognized. So, the intruder killed her to conceal evidence. It was a broad daylight robbery.”

Aganya said that the intruder(s) must have been inside the house before his wife came in around 1 pm having come through the ceiling.

Governor Ortom who condoled with the retired commissioner of police condemned the murder and urged people of the state to be their brother’s keepers by being vigilant and to swiftly report any suspicious movement to security agencies for immediate action.

Ortom lamented that with the increase in population, the number of policemen in the country cannot adequately secure the people.

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that more people are recruited into the police.

“We must all be our brother’s keepers. The population has overgrown and the number of police we have can no longer cope with the increasing number of people in a country of over 200 million with only 400,000 police. This is grossly inadequate.

“President gave a directive that every year, 10,000 police should be recruited. I, therefore, urge those who are concerned to resolve their matter because if we ever need security, it is now. With the high level of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and so on, we need more security.

“In the interim, let us all be our brother’s keepers. When we sleep, we should be alert in our neighbourhood and promptly report any suspicious movement,” the governor said.

