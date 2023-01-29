Those involved in double registration won’t get PVCs, INEC declares

THE Independent Nation- al Electoral Commission (INEC) has again extended deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards, (PVCs) by eligible regis- trants by one week.

The collection of PVCs expected to terminate on Sunday, January 29, 2023 will now be concluded on February 5, 2023.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chair- man, Information and Voter Education Committee gave the disclosure in a statement at the weekend.

Okoye noted that the commission was impressed with large turnout of Nigerians to collect their voters cards to enable them exercise their franchise.

“Having reviewed reports from all the states of the Federation, the Commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.”

The INEC however maintained that those who indulged in multiple registrations should not bother to visit any of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country as they would be denied voter cards.

The statement reads in part: “The commission met today, Saturday, 28th January 2023 a day after its meeting with the Resident Electoral commissioners (RECs) from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal capital Territory, Abuja and deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide.

“It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on Friday, 27th January 2023, the chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, indicated that the commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the General Election.

“Arising from reports from the various states and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will, therefore, continue and end on 5th February 2023. This is the second time the commis- sion is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise.

Collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.





“Those that engaged in double and multiple registration should not bother visiting any of the commission’s offices as the commission did not print their PVCs. The commis- sion will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and all those that carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs.

“The commission once again salutes the patience and doggedness of citizens.”