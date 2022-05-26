Those considering dumping PDP should reconsider their thoughts ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Thursday, appealed to those considering leaving or dumping the party to reconsider their thoughts, arguing that there is no perfect system anywhere.

George, who is also the Atona Oodua, made the appeal in reaction to the exit of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, from PDP, urging the aggrieved members not to lose interest in the party as they could not have their way this time around, adding: “In life, it is not every time one has his or her way.”

Obi, who is also a former vice presidential candidate of PDP, on Wednesday, dumped the party for New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP).

George, who made this remark, while celebrating those that emerged victorious in Lagos State at the just concluded party’s governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly primaries, Obi should remember PDP had once served his interest and had used it as a platform to run as a vice-presidential candidate before, precisely in 2019 General Elections.

The PDP chieftain, however, appealed to those that lost in the primaries and were aggrieved to channel their grievances to the appeal committee of the party, which he said would be in the state for a week to address the matter.

He further appealed to members of the party to close rank, warning that a divided house is a defeated house.





“If you are not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries go and submit your petition before the appeal panel. They have a week to entertain all appeals,” he admonished.

“God will help managers of our party to do what is fair and justifiable.

“A divided house is a defeated house, don’t quarrel with anybody,” he added.

Speaking further, Chief George appreciated members for their loyalty to the party, just as he said those who were working against the party should be welcomed when they repent, but quickly warned that those who remained steadily within the fold to be careful when relating with them because, according to him, an enemy within is dangerous than the enemy outside.

“I thank you for your loyalty to this party, those on the other side of the party when they come embrace them, but be careful the way you relate with them. This is because the enemy within is more dangerous than the one outside,” he warned.

He, however, assured members of the party that the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections were bright, saying that with the introduction of the electronic system of voting, PDP would win the elections.

According to him, the 2023 elections would be the last battle the party would have in the state to win the election, adding: “This will be the last battle of Berlin, we will get rid of this government.”

Chief George told the party flagbearers that they should do everything to portray the party in a good light before the electorate, as according to him, they now represented the party and should not engage in anything capable of tarnishing its image.

This was just as he ascertained that PDP had the confidence and the ability, urging the candidates to listen to the people and allow their people to direct them.

“We have the competence and the ability. We have human assets to the glory of God.

“You will be challenged, you have to listen to the people and allow the will of the people to direct you,” he said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those considering dumping PDP… Those considering dumping PDP… Those considering dumping PDP…