Those complaining of hunger in the country are those without a source of income — Ruffian Hat Seller

All I can say about the people complaining of hunger in the country is that they are those without a source of income,” declares 50-year-old Adamu Muhammed, his voice firm and full of certainty. His statement, though blunt, is wrapped in a story of survival, endurance, and grit—a life journey woven like the very mats and baskets he sells.

Adamu was seen strolling with his wares of ruffian hats, baskets, and hand fans along Omentan Street in Warri, Delta State.

In a cheerful voice and with a smiling face, elated to speak with Saturday Tribune, Adamu’s words rise not just as those of a trader, but of a man who has weathered three decades of economic turbulence with nothing but his hands and his will.

The Kano-born entrepreneur from Minjibir Local Government Area, with eyes glinting beneath a well-arranged stack of nine ruffian hats carefully placed on his head, said:

“My name is Adamu Muhammed from Minjibir Local Government Area in Kano State. I am married and have seven children—four boys and three girls. I came to Delta State in 1990 and have done one business or the other to survive since then. I have sold mats, locally made baskets and other things. I started this ruffian mat, hat and basket business in 2001 and I have been doing it ever since because there is money in it. I go to the North from time to time to buy in bulk at wholesale prices and return to Delta to sell them. I started this business in 2001 and have been doing it since then.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

The 50-year-old is not merely a trader but a strategist who understands the dynamics of supply and demand. With a keen business instinct, Adamu times his journeys to the North carefully, ensuring that his purchases are made at the most favourable market rates. He prides himself on never relying on anyone for financial support—not even in the harshest times.

While many Nigerians lament the soaring cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Adamu sees it differently.

He asserts that business is better under the current regime than it was in the two previous ones since he started.

“If I want to compare, business is better now than it was then. I make enough money to send home to my family, so I like the business. I like this regime.

“This business has operated under five presidents since I started, and those regimes have impacted it both positively and negatively. During President Goodluck Jonathan’s time, which was in 2014, I bought each ruffian mat and other items for N100 and sold them for between N250 and N300. So even though people had money and I made sales, I didn’t make much profit. Now, I buy at N500 and sell for N1,200 to N1,500. Back then, there was money but things were very cheap.

“If I want to compare all the regimes, I would say this regime is better than that of President Goodluck and the Buhari regime. Despite how difficult things are, I am able to make a reasonable amount to send home to my family for my children’s school fees and their general wellbeing.”

Despite the difficult terrain and insecurity in certain areas, Adamu boldly ventures into remote villages and riverine communities—often on foot or by boat—to meet customers who value traditional wares. His ability to adapt to different customer preferences and negotiate in multiple local dialects has become his edge in a competitive market.

“This regime is okay. If you have a source of income in this regime, you can survive it. All those shouting ‘hunger, hunger’ are lazy people who have refused to work. Anybody that is crying hunger in this country is a lazy man. I go out to sell every day because this is my source of income. If I don’t do it, I won’t eat. I go to different villages—even riverine areas—to do my business.

“There is money in Tinubu’s regime; only the hardworking ones benefit from it. I go out to sell my wares every day—from Monday to Sunday. In a week, I can make N60,000. I go to riverine areas, villages, and different rural communities to sell.”

Adamu’s ability to make up to N60,000 weekly in the face of economic decline speaks volumes of his commitment and perseverance. He revealed that his biggest customers are often those living in hard-to-reach communities, where local craft products are still appreciated and heavily used during ceremonies and household functions.

“All I can say about the people complaining of hunger in the country is that they are those without a source of income. They are people who don’t have work to do. I believe that as long as you have something doing, you can survive the situation in the country.

“We know things are expensive, but if you have something that brings you money, you can survive.”

Interestingly, Adamu says that not even the high cost of transportation or rising fuel prices has discouraged him. He plans his routes strategically to maximise profit and minimise cost. “I don’t waste my trips,” he says with a grin. “Wherever I go, I must sell.”

His words might raise eyebrows in certain quarters, but for Adamu, lived experience trumps popular opinion. For the father of seven, survival is not a product of chance, but of choice.

In a time when Nigeria’s inflation and currency devaluation have pushed millions into hardship, Adamu’s story stands out—not as a denial of suffering, but as a tale of personal triumph over it. “We know things are expensive,” he admits. “But if you have something that brings you money, you can survive.”

Beyond his trade, Adamu hopes to inspire younger Nigerians, especially those loitering on the streets jobless. “Even if you don’t have big capital, start small,” he advises. “Sell pure water, sell biscuits, do something. Just don’t sit down complaining.”