Those calling for rejection of water bill are unpatriotic Nigerians ― Suleiman

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has described those calling on the 9th Assembly to reject the Water Bill as unpatriotic.

He said the bill was designed to address the water needs of the country both present and future as against the deliberate falsehood presented by persons who have not acquainted themselves with the bill.

He said the bill was a collapse of about five Acts in the sector to a whole package for integrated water use.

“The bill further reduces the power of the minister and delegates them to the various commissions to manage national water resources,” Suleiman said.

Details later…

