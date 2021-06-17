Those behind Iwo Road crisis will be fished out ― Oyo Government

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun has assured that those behind the mayhem at Iwo Road in Ibadan on Wednesday will soon be fished out and prosecuted.

Olatunbosun was quoted in a statement issued on Thursday morning as stating that security agencies had started an investigation into the cause of the crisis.

Olatubosun, who did not finger a particular individual or group, simply stated that those that perpetuated the crisis would not go unpunished.

“I am not going to say this is the person that caused the mayhem or that person started it. It is not in my purview. The security agents are working on unravelling the cause and who are behind the attack.

“This is a government that has been going to the extent of expending so much in making security of lives and properties seamless, we shall not allow this to go without getting those behind it accountable,” Olatunbosun said.

Wasiu cautioned against the attachment of political colourations to the issue of security, calling for collaboration with the Makinde-led administration to address the state’s challenges on security.