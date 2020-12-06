Those against Gov Bello’s presidential ambition are blindfolded — Kogi Speaker

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole has lambasted those who are against the 2023 Presidential ambition of Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Sunday, the speaker said such people are blindfolded, adding that governor Yahaya Bello has what it takes to become the president or vice president of Nigeria.

He pointed out that in the history of the country, North Central has never produced the president or vice president of the country, noting that the mission of governor Yahaya Bello to become the President of the country is possible.

“Governor Bello has done well in Kogi State. In the state assembly today, all the members are All Progressive Congress (APC), no opposition. All the three senators representing the state at the National Assembly are members of APC.

“All the APC vice chairmen aspirants of the local government councils for the coming local government elections are all women. This is a great achievement by governor Bello.

“The Kogi State House of Assembly decided to endorse him for the 2023 presidential race because he is capable and also an achiever that can lead the country very well.

“Gov Bello has done well in the area of infrastructural development, education, health, youth empowerment and also in the area of agriculture and that is why the Kogi State House of Assembly endorsed him for 2023 presidential race,” he said.

Prince Kolawole added that they will tour all the states in the country where they will be meeting the assembly members of those states and critical stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress to rally round for governor Yahaya Bello in 2023 presidential race.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, total support so that he can become the next president of the country come 2023.

