National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has criticised calls for the reversal of fuel and naira subsidy removals, saying those advocating a return to the previous policies do not want Nigeria to progress.

Basiru argued that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu had increased the financial resources available to governments at all levels, enabling them to meet salary and pension obligations and execute development projects.

The APC national secretary spoke on Friday in Osogbo, Osun, during the inauguration of coordinators of the Alubarika Movement as vote canvassers for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

Basiru maintained that the subsidy removal had strengthened the financial position of state governments, allowing them to pay workers and pensioners their entitlements as and when due.

Basiru said; “Today, because of removal of subsidy on naira and petroleum, there are resources by which all our states can pay salaries of workers and pensioners as and when due.

“Those who are calling for the reversal of the policy don’t mean well for Nigeria. The only way Nigeria can progress is to vote and vote very well for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Basiru also defended the administration’s foreign exchange reforms, claiming that the naira had become one of the world’s most improved currencies and that Nigeria was gradually strengthening its position in the global economy.

He cited the ability of Nigerians to undertake international transactions using naira-denominated bank cards as an indication of improved access to global financial services.

According to him, the reforms would further position the country to attract investments, generate employment and boost productivity.

Addressing the newly inaugurated canvassers, Basiru urged them to take the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election to every street and household across Osun State.

The canvassers were drawn from wards and local government areas across the state’s 30 local government areas and the Area Office.

He said their assignment had shifted from coordinating supporters to actively persuading voters to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“You are now converted from coordinators to canvassers to canvass for the election of President Bola Tinubu and all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress for the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“I charge us all to go out and tell the people of Osun State that our President, in the three and a half years he has been in the saddle, has done tremendously well,” he said.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements, Basiru pointed to the student loan scheme, which he said had widened access to higher education for students from less privileged backgrounds.

He also credited the Federal Government with addressing recurring industrial actions that had previously disrupted academic activities and delayed graduation in tertiary institutions.

On healthcare, the APC chieftain said the government had upgraded tertiary health institutions to centres of excellence and introduced subsidised dialysis services to ease the financial burden on kidney patients.

He further claimed that at least 5,500 kilometres of roads had either been completed or were under construction nationwide under the Tinubu administration.

Basiru charged the canvassers to communicate these projects and policies to residents as they mobilise support for Tinubu and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.