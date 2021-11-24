Thomas Adewumi  University, Oko unveils 214KW solar farm

The founder of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko, Kwara State, Dr Johnson Adewumi, has called on the federal and state governments to create more enabling environment for private universities to thrive.

Dr Adewumi stated this recently while unveiling a 214 kilowatt solar farm set up by the institution to serve Thomas Adewumi University and some neighbouring communities in Oko, Kwara State.

The founder noted that if government across all levels gave citadels of learning all the support needed, then societal challenges could be easily tackled and in no time solutions would be provided.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Kolade Luke Ayorinde, stated that the university would soon become energy distributor to Oko Irese and Omu Aran communities.

Professor Ayorinde also added that the solar farm would also give opportunities for training on energy generation and distribution.

He added that for a 214kw energy to be generated from the solar farm, TAU would only be using 56kw while the dissipate power could last for 8-9 hours daily.

The vice chancellor further hinted that an 80kw battery is on standby as a back-up when there is poor radiation.