Thirteen-year-old Tanvita emerges winner of ‘I beg to differ’ debate tournament

Following weeks of intensive debates on national socio-economic and political issues, Tanvita Koushik, a 13-year-old student of Avic-Cenna International school, has emerged as the overall winner of the maiden edition of Nigeria Info’s ‘I beg to differ’ student debate tournament.

The competition, which commenced in November 2021, featured hundreds of secondary school students across Lagos State between the ages of 13 to 17 years. This was in a bid to commemorate Nigeria Info’s 10th anniversary of quality broadcasting across the country while also creating a platform designed to develop the psychological abilities of Nigerian youths to have intellectually-stimulating debates on complex issues that address national development.

The grand finale of the competition, which was broadcast live on Nigeria Info’s ‘Hard Facts’ show, had Tanvita defeating Emmanuella Nnadi from Vicmob High School, Lagos State, after debating on two socio economically-related topics which were centered on the ban of commercial motorcycle operations across Lagos State and the battle for the control of Value Added Tax (VAT) between the state governments and the Federal Government.

Commenting on the successful completion of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, congratulated the finalists for their courage to make it through the various rounds of the debate.

“I really want to use this medium to congratulate all the contenders who have participated in the debate. I honestly believe everyone is a winner in this contest because one of the great ways to raise bright minds in a nation is through providing access to the right platform that builds the required confidence to address issues of national concern. I am very confident that the experiences garnered from the ‘I beg to differ’ student debate tournament is one you all are going to cherish because it is going to serve you well in the near future,” he said.

Sharing her excitement after emerging as the winner of the maiden edition of the competition, Tanvita Koushik, expressed gratitude to everyone who has helped her in accomplishing this feat.

“I feel grateful to everyone who has helped me, particularly my family, my teachers, and my school. I am confident that I could not have done this all by myself without their support,” she said.

Tanvita was awarded a one-million-naira cash prize, a desktop computer, a printer and UPS, while the first-runner up, Emmanuella Nnadi from Vicmob High School, received N250,000 and a Nintendo Switch. The second-runner up, Uchechukwu Golden from Saint Saviours High School, also received N100,000, a Bluetooth speaker and a smartwatch, while the third-runner up, Emmanuel Busari from Ifako International School won N50,000.

The ‘I beg to differ’ student debate tournament is one of the many initiatives of Nigeria Info that seeks to develop the intellectual capacity of Nigerian students through healthy debate competitions.