Third Party vehicle insurance now N15,000

•As FG jacks up tariff for all classes

Latest NewsTop News
By Joseph Inokotong | Abuja

THE Federal Government, through the National In- surance Commission (NAI- COM), has approved new premium rates for private and commercial motor in- surance with effect from January 1, 2023.

A circular by the Director, (Policy and Regulation), Leo Akah, outlined the new pre- mium rates as it applies to class, types, new Third Party Property Damage (TPPD) limit and new premium.
Third Party Property Dam- age (TPPD) is the limit of claims an insured can enjoy on the policy.
The circular, with the ref- erence number NAICOM/ DPR/CIR/46/2022, dated December 22, 2022 and ad- dressed to all insurance in- stitutions with the subject, “New Premium Rates for Motor Insurance,” the com- mission said, “Pursuant to the exercise of its function of approving rates of insur- ance premium under Sec- tion 7 of NAICOM Act 1997 and other extant laws, the commission hereby issues this circular on the new mo- tor insurance premium rates effective from January 1, 2023”.
It spelt out the rates for Third Party insurance poli- cies inclusive of Ecowas Brown Card (EBC).
Under the new tariff re- gime, from next year, pri- vate motor, own goods and staff bus have a respective TPPD of N3 million, N5 mil- lion and N3 million while the assigned new premium are, N15,000 and N20,000 for both own goods and staff bus.
NAICOM also stated the commercial class new pre- mium rates for trucks/gener- al cartage and special types as N5 million and N3 million TPPD respectively, while the new premium rates are N100, 000 and N20, 000.

You might also like
Latest News

You won’t spend your next Christmas queueing for petrol, Atiku promises Nigerians

Top News

How Buhari stopped me from asking EFCC to investigate false allegations against me –…

Latest News

Yuletide: Police ban sales, use of Fireworks, knockouts, fire-crackers in FCT

Health

Medical doctors, nurses, midwives warned against female genital mutilation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More