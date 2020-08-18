Third Mainland bridge rehabilitaion works 10% completed ― FG

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola has revealed that about 10 per cent of work has been completed on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Third Mainland bridge.

Speaking exclusively to the Tribune Online, Mr Popoola explained that before the end of August, two expansion joints that have been removed will be coupled back in place.

According to the Controller of Works, “Rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge is about 10 per cent completed as at today. The expansion joints and the asphalt folding are being worked on. Two of the expansion joints have been removed and will be coupled back before the end of this month.

“The expansion joints are being removed via a technology called hydro-blasting. Work is progressing and we urge motorists to be patient with us while we rehabilitated the bridge.”

Also speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, the Spokesman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Olumide Filade explained that thus far, compliance to traffic rules has been impressive.

In his words, “Compliance to traffic rules on the Third Mainland Bridge has been impressive because traffic officials from both the Federal and State Government are always on the bridge.

“Again, because people already know the schedule of the opening and closing of the bridge, there has been total compliance with traffic rules. No arrest has been made on the bridge thus far.

“The only problem, for now, is that in the evening, when motorists are rushing to leave the island for the mainland, the traffic is always heavy. Aside from this, we don’t have any problem controlling traffic on the bridge for now.

“There has been so much dissemination of information concerning the Third Mainland bridge, so people are very much abreast of the pattern of the closure of the bridge, and that is why we have not had issues on the bridge.

“However, on other routes in Lagos, either because of impatience or bad state of vehicles, there has been the arrest of motorists by LASTMA officials at different zones.

“However, this has not been compiled because it cuts across different zones in the State. The streets made thus far has not been centralised.”

Recall that the Federal Government had announced that it will shut the 11.8km bridge for six months for maintenance and repair works, starting from Friday, July 24.

