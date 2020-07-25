Third Mainland bridge closure: NIWA deploys floating jetties, new routes

In a strategic response to the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs in Lagos, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has deployed forty feet floating jetties to help bring water transportation services closer to commuters throughout the six months repairs duration of the bridge.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, on Saturday, by the NIWA Lagos Office, the floating jetties are to compliment the flagging off of four brand new water transportation routes located at Adekunle, under the Third Mainland bridge outward Oworoshonki from Yaba, Lekki Phase One by NIWA Police post, Oyingbo and at Oworoshonki, inbound the island.

As at Friday, two of four new routes, at Adekunle (Yaba) and Lekki Phase One were opened for immediate operation while the remaining two at Oworoshonki and Oyingbo will be put to use after minor dreading of the waterfront ambulance.

Engineer Sarat Lara Briamah, Lagos Area manager of Niwa, disclosed that the effort, which is subject to review through out the duration of repairs on the bridge, was in response to bringing succour to over 33 thousand commuters who ply the all-important link bridge in and out of the island to work and other sundry businesses.

“This alternate transportation services certainly will help reduce traffic flow, save users of the bridge expected stress, loss of valuable man-hours and also ease vehicular movement of goods and services out of the island, not foreclosing the health benefits of using water transportation,” she explained while Flagging off the effort on Friday in Lagos.

Flanked by the chairman of the organised boat operators in Lagos, Mr Lawal Saheed and some staff of NIWA, Engineer Braimah noted that the intervention was well thought out as the effort will not only bring water transportation services closer to Lagos communities but will provide the needed data for initiating a blanket floating jetty projects across the vast Lagos Island waterways in order to operationalise a revolution on water transportation as a solution to the unexplainable traffic situation in Lagos.

” Our Managing Director, Dr George Moghalu has mandated us in Lagos to be futuristic and proactive in the discharge of our obligations and to be of an inclusive response to the challenges of the partial closure of the bridge. We have also being urged to holistically chart a new agenda in opening up certain waterfront areas as a strategic plan to make every part of Lagos accessible by water and provide roads on water,” she noted

On security and usage of the floating jetties, the NIWA Lagos Manager informed that security will be provided round the clock at the identified take-off points by the police and sister security agencies while the organised boat operators in Lagos will man the daily operation at the new jetties.

“We are collaborating with the Lagos chapter of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters (ATBOWATON), and their Chairman, Mr Lawal Saheed has assured of a hundred per cent buy-in on this project. All categories of water transportation services will be monitored to avoid any mishap or sharp practices.

” We are determined to make it work despite lean resources at a time like this and we expect Lagosians to embrace the effort. To make the new routes popular, we have done radio jingle and likewise, printed hands bills to be distributed at strategic points to motorists and other commuters who will be encouraged to park their vehicles either at home or at the designated jetty areas and take to the waters for ease of doing business even after the bridge is fully opened to capacity operations.

“Already, the big boat transportation services outfits such as Tarzan boats, Texas Connection, Sea Lift and Seacoach, have all signified readiness to deploy their boats to boost the initiative,” the NIWA Lagos Manager added

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE