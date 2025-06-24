Think Yoruba First warns against distorting June 12 history, slams Sule Lamido

The Think Yoruba Organisation First (TYF) worldwide has strongly condemned the comments of a former governor of jigawa State, Sule Lamido on the June 12 struggle, accusing him of rewriting history and denying credit to key figures who risked their lives for democracy.

The group, in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Relations Officer, Montero Oluwole, emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s significant contributions to the June 12 democracy struggle.

According to him, Tinubu, as Senator representing Lagos West, actively campaigned for Chief MKO Abiola and delivered his constituency.

Oluwole also recalled Tinubu’s bravery during the struggle, noting that he funded protests alongside notable activists like Dr Frederick Fasehun, Femi Falana (SAN) and Professor Wole Soyinka.

He noted that Tinubu’s home was firebombed by the Abacha regime, and he was forced into exile, where he continued to support the struggle.

Oluwole stressed that Tinubu played a crucial role in organising escapes for fellow activists and providing financial support to those in need, adding that he also contributed to funding Radio Kudirat, a station established by NADECO in the UK.

He cited Professor Soyinka’s acknowledgment of Tinubu’s efforts, including his importation of rice from Thailand to fund the struggle.

Oluwole challenged Lamido to counter the facts and evidence supporting Tinubu’s involvement.

He warned that the group would no longer sit idly by while those who sold their honour and stabbed MKO Abiola in the back attempt to rubbish the heroes who put their lives, family, career, and money on the line for democracy.

The statement read: “After the annulment, unlike Lamido, Tinubu never hid for a single day. As a democratic ‘aluta’ legend himself, he funded protests with well-known activists like Dr Fasehun, Femi Falana and Prof. Wole Soyinka.

“There are even videos to back it up. Mr. President was arrested on trumped-up charges in a bid to bully him into betraying MKO, but he never considered it once. Emir Sulu Gambari of Ilorin was the Judge who granted him bail but unknown to the Judge and ‘Jagaban’, it was an ambush.

“The late Kafaru Tinubu, Asiwaju’s uncle, advised him not to go home for a while after receiving intelligence. Lo and behold, Tinubu’s house was firebombed that same night. YES, Abacha, an ally of Tinubu, according to Lamido, bombed his house!

“After that escape and many other events experienced by June 12 activists both Pre and Post NADECO, Asiwaju had to flee for his life. It is on record that the late Kudirat Abiola refused to heed his advice to leave Lagos for a while. It can also not be denied that Tinubu borrowed Kudirat’s ‘turban’ in a bid to disguise himself as he fled to Benin Republic, a haven then for Yoruba activists. Bola Tinubu didn’t stop there; he risked his life organizing an escape for many other members of the struggle via same Benin route.

“Tinubu eventually managed to get travel documents for his exile in the west after a while, thanks to an ally of both himself and MKO, who was in the FBI as at then. It is also on record that assassins were sent after him even in Benin Republic and he missed them by just 5 minutes after leaving his hotel. Abacha, a friend of PBAT, in Lamido’s view, went after him as far as Cotonou, right?

“When NADECO floated Radio Kudirat in the UK, Tinubu, General Akinrinade and Pa Rewane to an extent, provided the funds to keep the station going. Mr. Dele Momodu, now on Lamido’s corner, is on record confirming how Tinubu helped many of them settle down financially while in exile. Is Lamido claiming his ally lied?

“Professor Wole Soyinka also revealed more than once how Asiwaju went into importation of rice from Thailand just to generate funds to keep the struggle alive. We want to dare His Excellency, Lamido, to counter the facts of the esteemed Nobel Laureate. Can Lamido point at a single protest he organised or joined in his Northwest for MKO Abiola?

“It is often said that ‘anything goes in politics but there must be a threshold below which a decent politician should not operate.

“Rewriting history and denying opponents their well-earned credit is below the ‘red’ line. How do people like Sule Lamido sleep at night? Even among ‘thieves’, there should be a little honour.

“Think Yoruba First Organization Worldwide will no longer sit and watch those who sold their honor and stabbed Basorun MKO in the back, rubbish our heroes who put their lives, family, career and money on the line for democracy. Enough is enough!”

