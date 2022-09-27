Things you should never wear for an interview

It is not a crime to look good and confident for an interview, but you need to be aware that your first impression matters a lot. This is why you need to dress well and appropriately for your interview.

The labour market is a competitive one, and you don’t want to get disqualified because of your outfit or accessories.

If you’ve once made this mistake, you can make sure you don’t repeat the same mistake by picking out a few things to avoid wearing while going for an interview.

1. Heavy makeup

It is not a crime to look good facially, but using cosmetics on your face might be a total turn off for your interviewer. Avoid using dark eye shadows, heavy foundation, or multi-colored lipstick.

Use cool mascaras, foundations, an appropriate touch of powder and little lip balm or lipstick. You can have a light makeup on you and still look good and refreshed.

2. Casual clothes

No matter how close you might be to the HR manager, do not wear casual clothes to interviews. Avoid wearing casual clothes that make you appear unprofessional or unofficially fit for the job. Wearing a faded polo on jeans for an administrative role might prevent you from getting the job. Wearing a casual sandal for an interview for the role of an HR manager is a total turn off for you.

3. Heavy accessories

As a male or a female, make sure your accessories do not contradict the role you are applying for. Avoid heavy accessories as much as you can, regardless of how beautiful they might be. Ladies shouldn’t wear big hoop earrings, sunglasses, or heavy chains for interviews. As much as you want to look good, let your accessories be moderate.

4. Heavy perfume or body spray

While using your cologne and perfume, you must put your interviewer into consideration. Avoid using heavy perfumes or cologne. You never can tell, your interviewers might have allergies or might be sensitive to strong scents or smells.

5. Headphones

It is unprofessional to get dressed up in a jacket or dapper suit and then crown it all with an headphone or handsfree for an interview. It will distract you, make you look unorganized and unfocused to your interviewer.





You don’t want to start fumbling with your handsfree and headphone cords while trying to greet your interviewer. You need to be as organised as possible.

6. Wearing contradictory outfit

To avoid wearing contradictory outfits for your interview, learn the basics of the outfit expected for interview for some particular job roles. For example, someone applying for a job role in a tech company can put on a neat shirt and jeans without being criticized for that but someone applying for an administrative role dare not.

7. Bright or flashy clothes

Avoid wearing bright or flashy colors. Combine your bright coloured clothes with cool colours to balance them and give you a good appearance.

You should also avoid wearing short outfits and skin fitted clothes that would likely make you feel uncomfortable during the interview.

