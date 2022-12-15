Things you should know about your teens

Most parents know little or nothing about their teens. Teenage years start from 12-18years. A lot of parents are not aware of the struggles that come with growth especially in this present generation where there is more pressure than the previous generations.

Teenagers have tendency to be swayed to and fro negatively because they are quite vulnerable to be influenced especially when their parents seem uninterested in their affairs.

As a parent, it is a duty to be intentional about your kids. They appreciate it when their parents appear interested in their affairs and also understand from their point of view.

You can as well discuss some trivial issues with them to make sure you are both on the same page.

However, to understand their point of view, there are necessary things to know about your teens in order to help them out without hurting them. In this article, you will find out things you need to know about your teens.

1. Friends

As most teenagers grow, they tend to have new connections and friends which might pose a threat to your relationship with them and even their lifestyle. It might be so hard to control a teenager’s relationship with other people but you need to know every one of their friends.

This can be a hard task especially with teenagers that are secretive and conservative. No matter how stubborn and unyielding your kids might be, you need to be patient enough to get closer to them to know their friends.

Getting to know their friends will enable you to know the source of influence and how to curb some excesses.

2. View towards life

Most parents take this aspect of their teen’s life with levity. It is important that parents know their teen’s view about life, how they handle pressure, how they handle failure and setbacks.

A lot of teens due to pressure and past experiences view life from a negative view. The sensitive ones who feel unloved by their teachers or friends in school believe they are in a cruel world. This makes most of the teens depressed and sorrowful and eventually lead to suicidal actions.

3. Social media life

Parents are expected to be active on social media platforms in order to relate more and closely with their kids. It is important to know the accounts your teens are following and their posts on social media platforms.





It takes a careful parent to do this without being judgemental because most teens tend to hide under their shell to avoid being stalked by their parents. Most teens end up blocking their parents on social media platforms to prevent them from being noticed.

4. Field of interest

Knowing your teens’ field of interest prevents conflicting interest. It helps you to provide adequate support to achieve their dreams and not be against them. Most parents enforce their will on their teens because they are unaware of what their child really wants or desires.

