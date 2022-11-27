Things you can do on your birthday to make it memorable

As we grow older we tend to lose the desire to celebrate our birthdays as there are a lot of things seeking our attention as adults.
Regardless of age, birthdays are just one day in a year and I am sure taking that day out to celebrate yourself wouldn’t do you any harm.
There are various activities you can engage in during your birthday that will surely make the day a memorable one for you.
Is your birthday inching closer, check out these five things you can do to make your birthday a memorable one.
1. Buy yourself a gift
In this part of the world, birthday celebrants are used to expecting and getting gifts from friends, acquaintances, and family.
An unconventional yet memorable thing to do on your birthday is to get yourself a gift.
You have journeyed a whole year so it is worthwhile for you to reward yourself by getting yourself a beautiful gift.
Give yourself a budget and then set out to get an amazing gift for yourself because you truly deserve it.
2. Reflect on the past year
If you’re the reserved type that doesn’t really enjoy being in a public space during your birthday, you can use that special day to reflect on the past year.
What lessons did you learn? What were some of the best moments and which parts are you glad to be moving on from?
Reflecting on your past year, and setting some goals for the future, can be a great way to celebrate yourself on your birthday.
3. Donate to charity
Going out to meet the needs of the less privileged is an amazing way of celebrating your birthday.
You don’t have to go out of your way if you intend on donating to charity and it is not compulsory you go to the motherless baby homes before you can give to charity.
Look out for less privileged individuals around you and find a way of meeting some of their needs.
Meeting the needs of the less privileged and giving them reasons to smile is a sure way to make your birthday memorable.
4. Set new goals
I know this might not seem like something memorable to do on your birthday but consider it as a seed sown into your new year.
Setting new goals gives you a sense of direction and focus for the new year such that when you put in your best to achieve the set goals you make yourself more productive and achieve greater success.
Set goals on where you would like to be this time next year.
And don’t forget to reward yourself for the goals you have achieved and those you will achieve at the end of your new year.
5. Go on a shopping spree
It’s your birthday, a single day in a whole year, enjoy your day by going on a shopping spree.
Give yourself an excuse to spend a little money on yourself.
Buy a new outfit, grab things you want, or just buy a thing or two that will make you smile.
It’s your day and you deserve to celebrate yourself in the best way you can.
Enjoy your birthday, and make it memorable, it’s just once a year.