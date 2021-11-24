They killed my husband like animal ― Widow of slain OAU MBA student

The wife of the slain Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Masters Degree student, Bolatito Adegoke has lamented that his husband, Timothy Oluwadare Adegoke was killed like an animal, saying he was only struggling to earn a living and take care of his family.

Bolatito, who spoke with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba in a video which was monitored by the Tribune Online said “even animals don’t kill themselves like the way my husband was killed.”

Narrating her ordeal and the trauma she went through before the discovery of her husband’s death, the widow said “this suffering is too much for us. My husband only struggled to be well educated and his life was just cut short like that.”

“I cannot say or stop my husband from being educated. He went to Ife to sit for the examination regarding his MBA programme at OAU. My husband was struggling to earn a living and feed himself and our family only for him to end up being killed.

“His trip to Ife was the third one. He had been there two times on weekends for his MBA programme. He arrived Ile-Ife on November 5, 2021. He called me after he got to Ife, having boarded an aeroplane from Abuja to Akure.

“He called me when their plane landed in Akure airport before he travelled by road to Ile-Ife. Later, he called me when he got to the hotel at Ile-Ife and said he wanted to rest so that he can read his book ahead of the exam the following day.

“I didn’t call him again so that I will not disturb him during his reading time. The following morning, I called his phone number, it wasn’t going through and I kept calling till the next day, I couldn’t get through to him. I was very worried.

“I had to call his brother undergoing his NYSC service in Osun State, at Osogbo. Luckily, I got the receipt of his previous lodging in the hotel and snapped it with my phone and immediately sent it to my brother-in-law. He traced the hotel and located it at Ile-Ife.

“The same day, the parents of my husband called to raise an alarm that they too have been calling the phone number of my husband for days without getting through to him.

“When my brother-in-law got to the hotel to inquire about my husband, they denied that he lodged there, but through the transaction on his phone, we discovered that he transferred money to another person apart from myself. The person was later discovered to be one of the staff of the hotel, who is a lady.

“The lady was arrested by the Police, including five other staffers and they admitted that my husband lodged in Hilton Hotels and Resorts. They later confessed that he was dead and took the Police to where his remains were buried. They killed my husband and just buried him. They made him suffer.

“Nowhere is safe in this country again. I want the government to help me with my children so that my husband’s death would not be in vain. How can they just kill him like that? Even, animals don’t kill themselves like that. I want justice.

“The owner of the hotel sent an emissary to our lawyer saying he was ready to pay any amount of money so that the matter can be settled. But, the lawyer refused, insisting that no amount of money can replace the life of my husband, who was gruesomely murdered.

“The government should not allow this matter to be swept under the carpet by ensuring diligent investigation and bringing to justice all the people who conspired to kill my husband.

Similarly, the aged mother of the deceased, who also spoke in the video said “the government should come to our rescue and send those who killed my son, who is the only glory of my family to where they sent my son. They should not escape. Government should not allow them to be released by the Police. I am pleading. Help us!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.