These Are the Most Popular Bookmakers in Nigeria

Are you still not sure about the best bookmakers in Nigeria? This review helps you know some of the best sites that you can use to bet on your favourite games. While everyone has unique features that their best betting sites should have, the companies listed below have features that every player in Nigeria might be happy to enjoy.

1. Betway

As an online punter, you are definitely looking for bookmakers that give you the chance to earn as much money as possible. Betway has an incredible live betting console, which is why many customers prefer using it. The provider also has easy-to-use sportsbook pages that you can use to bet on your favourite matches and leagues. With Betway, you will enjoy a wide range of alternative payment methods, if your bank transfer takes too long to be processed.

2. 22Bet

There are many reasons Nigerian players should consider registering at 22Bet. First, the site leverages a mobile app with an interface that is straightforward and easy to use. The main website is also optimized for mobile devices to enable players to have fun on the go. With 22Bet, you will enjoy 24/7 support system to ensure that you have the best experience at all times. The online site boasts thousands of online games that Nigerian players can play at any time they feel like.

3. Bet9ja

Bet9ja is unique because it gives Nigerians a creative way to make money. For example, they have commission rates based on turnover. The site allows players to earn for each bet they print. Each week, when you sign up with Bet9ja, you will get at least 5,000 games that you can play and make money. The games belong to different sports, so you are less likely to get bored when using this bookmaker’s website. The company also introduces new features on a regular basis, so you can always come back for more.

4. Nairabet

Nairabet has MEGACOMBO, which is a feature that lets you accumulate more than a single prediction on a given event. For instance, in a single bet, you can state red card, who will score, yellow card, the number of corners, etc. When it comes to selecting games to bet on, players can use the Quick Filter option to find the best teams and matches to bet on. There are also bet suggestions that are made for you by the bookmaker.

5. Bet365

There are many reasons Nigerian players should consider using Bet365. It has many incredible features, such as high limits and excellent chat support. If you bet on a single match in Bet365 and on another platform, if you win, Bet365 will give lots of cash. Nigerian punters have also realized that Bet365 has excellent chat support, large betting offer, and the cash-out feature comes in handy when they need it the most. Besides fast payment, the site lets players use a wide range of payment options.

6. MelBet

There are many types of bets that you can enjoy on MelBet. Nigerian punters should utilize a betting site that provides a wide range of promotions and bonuses, and that is what Melbet is all about. You will be given a welcome bonus when you sign up, and another one after making the first deposit. The site also has a wide range of payment options to ensure that it is available for as many punters as possible, especially the ones located in Nigeria.

7. BetWinner

Though this is an international company, the fact that it accepts deposits in Naira makes it stand out from the crowd. As a Nigerian player, there is no need to use other payment methods as long as you have cash in your mobile wallet. The site also has an array of live & in-play odds, so you will have as much fan as possible. There are many ways to send money and withdraw funds from your Betwinner account.

8. 888Sport

The first great thing about 888sport is that they have a wide range of sports that you can bet on. The site has a sportsbook, so you can easily place bets on your favourite matches and sports. The company has signed an affiliation with some of the best software developers, so expect to have an exclusive experience when leveraging their services. In Nigeria, there are more than enough payment and withdrawal options that you can use to access your money.

However, 888 is probably most renowned for their casino which belongs to the best online gambling sites in Nigeria. It offers a variety of bonuses and other promotions to both new players and existing customers. Through their unique slots and ingenious marketing the brand has become one of the leaders in the casino industry – not only in Nigeria but worldwide as well.

Final Thoughts

The Nigerian bookmakers mentioned above have ensured that unique features are available for their customers. Therefore, once you register with any of them, you will be retained for the longest time possible. Also, they have amazing support teams to solve any issues that you might encounter while using their services. Thus, feel free to check them out to see what they have for you.