Theresa Emegwara set to shatter Guinness World record for longest makeup application

Theresa Emegwara, widely known as TesGlam, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s vibrant beauty industry, is set to embark on an ambitious quest to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Continuous Makeup Application by an Individual. This monumental attempt tagged ‘Glam-4-144’, officially approved by Guinness World Records, is scheduled to commence on August 14, targeting an astounding 144 hours (approximately six days) of non-stop artistry.

The current record for the “Longest marathon applying make-up” is held by Ghana’s Akosua Mantey Roselyn, who achieved a remarkable 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds on April 3. TesGlam aims to surpass this benchmark by a significant margin, showcasing not only her exceptional talent but also the incredible endurance and resilience synonymous with the Nigerian spirit.

TesGlam’s journey in the beauty sector began from humble beginnings, marked by unwavering dedication and the tireless spirit of a “hustling makeup artiste.” Through years of meticulously honing her craft, she has risen to become a celebrated brand, collaborating with top celebrities across Nigeria. Her Guinness World Record attempt is a testament to her remarkable evolution and relentless drive, promising to be a landmark event for the beauty industry and a profound source of national inspiration.

“This attempt is more than just about setting a record; it’s about pushing boundaries, inspiring a generation, and showcasing the immense talent within Nigeria’s creative economy,” stated Theresa Emegwara (TesGlam). “It’s about demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, dreams, no matter how ambitious, can indeed become a reality. I am immensely proud to bring this challenge to Nigeria and hope it ignites a spark of ambition in every young person.”

Nigeria has a number of celebrated Guinness World Record holders, including Hilda Baci, who achieved the longest cooking marathon (individual), and Tunde Onakoya, who secured the title for the longest chess marathon (individual). Theresa Emegwara is now poised to join this exclusive club of record breakers, further solidifying Nigeria’s reputation as a hub of extraordinary talent and unwavering determination.

This event is anticipated to draw widespread national and international media attention, shining a spotlight on Nigeria’s creative sector and inspiring countless individuals. TesGlam’s team is actively engaging partners and stakeholders to ensure the event’s seamless execution and to maximise its positive impact, reinforcing the collaborative spirit essential for such a monumental endeavour.

READ ALSO: Makeup; beyond beauty enhancement