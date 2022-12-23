There’s over-voting in six polling units, forensic examiner tells Osun tribunal

A forensic examiner, Samuel Oduntan, on Thursday, told the Osun state election pe- tition tribunal that he found over-voting in six polling unit in July 16 gubernatorial elec- tion as the court adjourned for adoption of written ad- dress.

Resuming defence on Thursday, counsel for the second respondent, On- yechi Ikpeazu, called two witnesses, Oduntan and the personal assistant to the second respondent, Rever- end Samuel Bunmi-Jenyo, in defence of his case.

During the cross-exami- nation by respondents, Oduntan said he did physi- cal inspection on the BVAS machine, adding that he was paid for the work but that did not alter the fact and fig- ure of his report.

While being cross-exam- ined by the petitioner, Akin Olujinmi, the first witness said he did not officiate as presid- ing officer during the election.

Olujinmi asked the witness to look at page 25 of the RBVR ward 4 unit 7 Ede South and the witness admitted that the accreditation figure on his witness statement was 313 while it was 388 on RBVR.

The respondent was asked if he admitted over-voting and he responded that he found over-voting in six polling units.

Olujinmi asked “In Para- graph 14 page 364 of his wit- ness statement, you said the detail breakdown and score of the report is summarised in his report but he did not write the score of form EC8A.”

Oduntan responded: “All my accredited figures were not forced, only one form EC8A was used in polling unit but we can have several BVAS.”

The witness also testified that for ward 4 unit 8 of Ede South Local Government, the accreditation figure on the witness statement was 830, while the accreditation figure on BVAS report presented by INEC was 793, showing the over-voting of 37.

He said though he did not work as INEC official on the election day, he carried out inspection of the BVAS machines where he car- ried out his analysis.

During the cross-examina- tion of the personal assistant to the second respondents, Reverend Samuel Bunmi-Je- nyo brought the original result of Atlanta metropolitan col- lege and other original certif- icate, transcript, photograph wearing academic gown of the second respondent to the court.

He confirmed to the court that he attended the convo- cation ceremony of the sec- ond respondent, saying that he went to the United States on May 6, 2021 for the cere- mony.

He informed the court that his duty as personal assistant to the second respondent is to keep all the documents that belong to him and con- firmed that it is in that capac- ity that he has the original result, adding that the second respondent authorised him to come before the court with the documents.

He said he had been asso- ciated with the second respondent for 10 years and that the respondent has not been convicted by any court for submission of any forged certificate to INEC.

During cross-examination, Olujinmi said the passport tendered by the witness did not indicate that he attended the convocation.

He also asked the about the interval between the college certificate and the transcript which is just 24 days but he retorted by saying that, “I don’t know because I’m not a mathematician. I didn’t work as an admission officer at the United States university.”

He added that though his international passport did not show he attended Adeleke’s graduation in the United States, he actually attended the ceremony.





After the cross examina- tion of the two witnesses, Adeleke’s counsel closed his case.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, ad- journed till January 13 for adoption of final written ad- dress by all parties.