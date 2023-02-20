Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that there is no other time to unite Nigeria than now, urging Nigerians to de-emphasize ethnicity, religion, and other primordial sentiments

Jamoh who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, after being conferred with an honourary chieftaincy title, Baatona of Akure kingdom by Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, urged Nigerians to focus on those things that bring peace and unity to communities, rather than issues that tend to undermine the cohesion of the country

The NIMASA boss however, said that Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations, should come together to rescue the country, saying for him, a northerner, to have been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Yoruba land was an indication that Nigeria’s unity was sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

According to him, Nigerians should be good to one another and the society at large to achieve a country that everybody desired.

He expressed appreciation for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to contribute to the growth and development of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Jamoh however, announced a scholarship award for five Akure indigenes, with a promise to facilitate employment opportunities for some indigenes of the state.

The Deji of Akure, described Jamoh as a detribalised Nigerian and a humble man who should be emulated, saying the newly installed Baatona has shown interest in the development of Nigerians irrespective of their tribes or religion.

He expressed the confidence that Akure would witness tremendous development given the honour done to the director-general.

Aladelusi prayed for God’s guidance for all the honorary chieftaincy title holders, promising that he would continue to crave the greatness of the town and the well-being of his subjects.

“The conferment of the honorary title is in recognition of the giant strides of Dr Jamoh in impacting lives positively and contributing immensely to the development of the country, coupled with his friendly disposition to Akure kingdom and the monarchy.





“It is a well-known fact that Jamoh has distinguished himself in the public service as a patriotic Nigerian with good and enviable track records of unblemished service of over 29 years to the people and the nation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said that what the traditional ruler had done signified peace.

Adegoroye, who is an indigene of Akure, commended Aladelusi for expanding the frontier of the Akure kingdom.

He described Jamoh as a detribalised Nigerian who deserved such honour from the kingdom.

