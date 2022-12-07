There would be no more varsity strikes if elected― Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday assured Nigerians that there would be no more University ASUU strikes in Nigeria if elected president in the 2023 election.

Obi made the promise while addressing supporters of the party at Joly Nyame stadium in Jalingo, expressing that the 50 months of ASUU strike in Nigeria since 1999 was a disaster against actualizing a productive Nation through intellects.

The Labour party presidential candidate also promised to make Taraba an economic hub and a tourist center for Nigeria through untapped mineral resources in the state.

“What I and Dati want to do for Nigeria is to ensure that we move from consumption to production and there would be no more University ASUU strikes.

“The 50 months of ASUU strike in Nigeria is a setback for both the development of Nigeria and our Educational system.

“I will make Taraba an economic hub and a tourist center for Nigeria. The untapped mineral resources here and the Mambila hydro is enough to transform the economy of the country and create job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

“The insecurity is persisting in the country due to the lack of job opportunities. I will bring Nigeria to her days of greatness and make the citizens smile” Obi promised.

Earlier, Mrs. Esther Gulmu, Taraba state chairperson of the Labour Party, and Hon. Joel Ikenya the state governorship candidate of the party assured Tarabans that real-time for true democracy was to vote for Peter Obi and all other labour party candidates in the 2023 election.

