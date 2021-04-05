There was an attempt to kidnap our students but… ― President, Ikara Old Boys

The President of Ikara Old Boys Association (IKOBA), Aminu Adamu, has said there was an attempt to kidnap students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State but for the prompt intervention of security operatives who foiled the kidnap attempt.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, on Monday, Adamu who faulted the claim in some quarters that nothing like that happened said his association commended the government and security agencies for foiling the attempted kidnap.

“There was an attempt to kidnap the students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, but since the security agents were active they were able to foil the attempted kidnap.

“We commend the State Government and the security agents in their swift response to foil the attempt,” he said.

However, the IKOBA president noted that the school must be secure before the students are allowed to come back to continue with their studies.

According to him, the school is in bad shape as most of the facilities are in despair and need urgent renovation.

“I am here to commend the Kaduna State Government for its security surveillance and also to appreciate the efforts made by Commissioner of Education and that of Internal Security and Home Affairs for foiling the bandits attack on Science Secondary School, Ikara.

“I am here to appreciate the efforts made by security agents and what the Ministry of Education did by evacuating the students, teachers and Auxiliary staff from their premises to Barewa College so that the incident will not stop their education process.

“We want to make use of this medium to appeal to the government to take proactive measures on renovating the school. This is because the school is unsecured because it doesn’t have a fence. The structures were dilapidated.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the Kaduna State Governor, Mal Nasir El-Rufa’i, to as a matter of urgency direct the ministry of education or the relevant MDA to renovate the school to enable students to resume their education.

“The school is almost 80 per cent dilapidated, from the classrooms, assembly hall, staff quarters, and above all, there is no fencing.

“This is why we’re appealing to the government to take proactive measures by renovating the school.”

