There should be no sacred cow in investigation of NDDC scam, Group tasks FG, Niger Delta stakeholders
A group has reacted to startling revelation arising from the investigation of the Federal government intervention agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission.
Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity advised those whose names have been mentioned in the alleged sleaze not to frustrate government in its efforts of the forensic audit of the agency and the ongoing investigation by the various committees of the National Assembly.
Mr Solomon Adodo and Mr Igwe Ude-umanta, Convener and Co-convener of the group respectively lauded the initiative of the Federal Government to conduct a forensic audit of the NDDC ahead inauguration of its substantive Board.
“As the group that keeps watching on Society, the media is aware that since President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to sanitize the Niger-Delta Development Committee (NDDC) last year, it has received support by concerned Nigerians, but has also been under heavy politicization by those who know that their hands are soiled. They have taken to the media (social and traditional), organized protests, sponsored riots all to no avail. They tried to discredit the wisdom and discretion of Mr President in taking some administrative decisions such as the setting up of an Interim Management Committee to carry out a thorough forensic audit. As we speak today, the probe into the activities of the various previous managements of the NDDC is ongoing and being thoroughly carried out by the Interim Management Committee.
“The will of the Federal Government to confront the ills in the NDDC is unshaken. So, politics has increased in order to divert attention. But of particular worry is the reason why the former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Joi Nunieh has refused to answer her summons to appear before the Investigative Committee of the House of Representatives on the NDDC. She has also refused to yield to the Nigeria Police for questioning. What else could be the reason except for evasion of justice?
“And it becomes more worrisome when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, shields her from arrest, claiming that she was being abducted and that he was protecting a citizen of Rivers State. Gov. Wike has always found reasons to obstruct investigations. We are sad that Wike who claims to be the defender of Rivers people only extends that defence to those who have been accused of feeding fat on the country or other crimes. He should desist forthwith. And he should release Dr Joy Nunieh to the Nigeria Police for investigation.”
The group further asked the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Joy Nunieh to explain her stewardship and come clean on all allegations levelled against her.
It further urged President Mohammadu Buhari to remain resolute in his commitment to sanitise the NDDC for the benefit all of Niger Deltans and assured him of total support to actualize his vision.
