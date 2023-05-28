General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed optimism toward a new Nigeria in a new song he composed, titled ‘There shall be new Nigeria.’

Pastor Adeboye composed this song with an optimistic feeling toward the new regime.

This song is to be sung by the congregation in the Sunday service on 28th March 2023.

See song below:

*“There shall be a New Nigeria!”*

(Tune: ‘There Shall Be Showers of Blessings’)

(Anchor Scripture: Job 22:28)

1. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

This decree we all must make.

We’ll see the nation of our dream,

As we commit to prayers.

Chorus:

New Nigeria, new Nigeria I see!

Our story is changing for good,

A great nation shall be born.

2. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

The good news will spread abroad,

That a great nation has emerged,

If believing we will pray!

3. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

We all will tell the story,

Of how God destroys our spoilers,

Giving us rest on all sides.

4. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

The Lord her soul will preserve;

And by the shed-blood of Jesus,

Better things will be spoken.

5. We shall see a new Nigeria,

With righteousness permeating;

God’s fear will rule all our leaders,

Always God’s will shall prevail.”