Ebonyi State commissioner for education, Dr. Sunday Nwagele, has assured that there is still hope for parents in their children’s education.

Nwagele, disclosed this while expressing satisfaction over the academic intelligence displayed by the pupils of Bright Destiny Nursery and Primary School, during the 7th graduation ceremony of the school at Amike-Aba in the Ebonyi local government area of the state.

He then maintained that the manifestation of the intelligent display by the pupils was the surest way to wage war against examination malpractices as the children have given hope to the state.

“The joy written all over me and while I have the boldness to sit here with my staff is that it is our primary function and obligation to supervise all schools in Ebonyi State, to develop government policies on education and monitor same.

“Our roles cover private schools, schools owned by churches, but beginning with all the public schools. So, it is our statutory role to be here or to be represented in an event like this.

“Government is committed to facilitating this level of intelligence. To our parents, there is hope. We are committed to putting to an end examination malpractices and the best way to do it is to start with the innocent ones like these children.

“If our children can be this intelligent at this age, there is hope for Ebonyi State. As the great professionals here listened to the presentation of these children; the semantics and the grammar were perfect. Therefore, I want to commend you the teachers of these children,” he said.





Earlier in her opening remarks, the chairman of Ebonyi local government area, Hon. Mrs. Chinyere Nwogbaga, who doubled as the chairman of the occasion prayed that God should continue to give the pupils and students graduating from one level to another the needed wisdom.

She said, “This call is an inspirational call. They did not establish the school solely to make money. Any project under inspiration is done with the fear of God.

“I have visited some schools and discovered that some private schools have no qualified teachers, which I communicated to the Hon. commissioner, but having seen him here, I now know that this school is approved.”

Speaking also, the chairman, board of management of Bright Destiny Schools, Engineer Ndubuisi Emmanuel Ogodo, disclosed that 95% of its academic staff were graduates of universities and colleges of education.