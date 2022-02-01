There is no curfew, peace has been restored in troubled communities ― Osun govt

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State Government has said that there is no curfew of any nature in any part of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, assured citizens that peace had been restored to the few troubled communities and that citizens were free to go about their legitimate activities without fear of harassment.

It also warned criminal elements responsible for harassment of citizens and upsetting of communal peace to desist from such activities, adding that the law will definitely catch up with such people.

“The Government of the State of Osun wishes to inform the public that there is no curfew of any nature in any part of the State.

“The governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State has not declared any curfew. What obtains however is that some communities that recently experienced a disruption of peace were placed under strict security surveillance after the order had been restored to those communities. This does not translate to curfew.

“The government is assuring citizens that Osun remains safe regardless of the activities of a few criminal elements. This government has never and will not fold its hands while a few criminal elements decide to violate the rights of other citizens.

“Those found culpable of disrupting the peace of Osun will face the full weight of the law if apprehended. Anyone who has found delight in being a trouble maker has the option of relocating elsewhere if they cannot do without fomenting trouble.

“Citizens are advised to cooperate with the government and security agencies by raising the alarm about suspicious movements within and around their communities. Citizens are also advised that, while going about their legal activities, they should avoid night crawling and moving about at odd hours of the day.

“The Oyetola-led government of Osun remains committed to the security of lives and properties from actual and potential threats. More so, it is mindful of the sensitivity of the season the state is approaching and is taking necessary strategic actions to guarantee that the enviable peace profile of the state is sustained,” the statement read.

