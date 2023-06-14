WHILE cash and mobile money remain the dominant payment methods in Africa, they come with significant challenges.

Mr Mark Dankworth, president of Business Development Africa (DBA) at leading Banking as a Service and embedded finance enablement partner, said challenge presents the need to build trust in digital payments in Africa.

Dankworth added that cash is inefficient, insecure and expensive, while mobile money services often lack the necessary regulatory support to operate independently.

However, key emerging trends in the sector are helping to drive meaningful financial inclusion across the continent, noted Dankworth.

One of the most significant trends in the African payments sector is the increasing collaboration between banks and fintech companies.

Banks, as regulated entities, play a critical role in processing funds, which then flow into digital wallets, where fintechs are best positioned to provide digital services.

There is scope to offer even more functionality and convenience that answer specific market challenges and pain points, including bill payments, airtime top-ups, or public transport payments, among others.

By providing incentives for users to keep their funds in these wallets and use them for digital payments, the adoption of digital payments can increase rapidly and reduce the reliance on cash on the continent.

Closer collaboration between banks and fintech companies is a positive development and has the biggest potential to drive financial inclusion in Africa.

In many African countries, regulators are paying closer attention to new players in the sector.

While fintech companies often lack the necessary licences to operate independently, banks can provide the necessary regulatory support with the end goal of offering a broader range of services to their customers.





By working together, banks and fintechs can help to promote financial inclusion and make digital payments more accessible, and, crucially, more trusted.

Another trend that is driving the growth of digital payments in Africa is the explosion of cross-border remittances alongside the urgent need for these to improve.

South Africa to Zimbabwe is one of the largest corridors of cross-border remittances globally, and a staggering 84 percent of these transactions are still cash-based.

According to the World Bank, remittances to low- and middle-income countries grew to $626 billion in 2022.

These remittances are also an essential source of foreign currency for many African countries, helping to support economic growth and development.

To facilitate cross-border remittances, many companies are developing pool accounts that allow for instant remittances of funds.

Associations are also putting in place regulatory frameworks that promote innovation and protect consumers and these developments will help sustain the growth of the industry and make it more accessible to all Africans.

