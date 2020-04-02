There is frustration, anger among people over lockdown, food, Northern elders tell govts

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said there is rising frustration and anger among the populace as regard the distribution of food among the people.

While acknowledging that efforts of the federal and state governments in containing the spread of the virus, the forum expressed concern that the absence of any serious effort by federal and state governments to cushion the effects of the necessary restrictions imposed on citizens is raising doubts over the effectiveness of these measures to contain the spread the virus.

In a statement signed by the convener of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, in Kaduna on Thursday, it noted that the mistakes made in some parts of the country which gave citizens no opportunities to prepare for lockdowns are being compounded by failures to follow through with provisions of assistance in forms of essentials of life such as food.

Text of the statement:

“Northern Elders Forum commiserates with Nigerians over the various effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which is now threatening lives and livelihood and causing unprecedented concerns and misery among the population.

” The forum notes the efforts of governments at containing the spread of this virus and notes further that the nation should have been better prepared to deal with it. It commends the contributions of individuals and corporate bodies that have made major contributions towards managing the effects of the pandemic and reducing hardships occasioned by it.

“We also commend the restraint and discipline of Nigerians who have heeded to the instructions and advise of the authorities to adopt measures that have greatly limited their abilities to pursue legitimate livelihoods as well as their freedom.

“The forum sympathises with families of Nigerians who lost lives as a result of the virus, and joins millions in praying for their recovery.

“The forum is concerned that the absence of any serious effort by federal and state governments to cushion the effects of the necessary restrictions imposed on citizens is raising doubts over the effectiveness of these measures in the long term, and threatening to scuttle all efforts to contain the spread the virus.

” Mistakes made in some parts of the country which gave citizens no opportunities to prepare for lockdowns are being compounded by failures to follow through with provisions of assistance in forms of essentials of life such as food.

“Promises are not being honoured, leading to erosion of faith in authorities by citizens and violations of lockdown orders.

” There is rising frustration and anger among the population which all governments must address immediately. Resources must be released to enable distribution of food and other essentials in a transparent manner.

” The Forum calls on citizens to continue to observe measures that will protect them from the virus, even in the face of hardships. Governments must, as a matter of extreme urgency and national security, immediately embark on massive distribution of food and other essentials to the poor in particular.”