There are 50 cases against Matawalle’s defection ― Attorney General

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Zamfara Governor, Matawalle

Zamfara State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Junaidu Aminu, has said there are no fewer than 50 cases instituted against Governor Bello Matawalle since his defection.

The Commissioner made this known to newsmen on Monday at the venue of the panel investigating the allegations against the state Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu.

Aminu noted that the enemies of the state are behind the multiple numbers of court litigations against the state governor.

He pointed out that one single person from Maru had instituted over (30) court cases against the defection of Governor Matawalle and party executives.

In addition, according to the state Attorney Senator Kabir Marafa and his team had also instituted another three different cases against the state governor.

“Also don’t forget the former caretaker committee in the state led by Lawal M. Liman had filed a suit in the Federal High Court Gusau challenging their dissolution among others.

He also said, the Governor and party state executives are already in court with the PDP but explained that the Governor and his legal team are working hard to overcome the court cases.

“Also don’t forget the former caretaker committee in the state led by Lawal M. Liman had filed a suit in the Federal High Court, Gusau challenging their dissolution.

“So after the last count, the legal team of the state governor counted about 50 cases instituted against the governor since his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he declared.

