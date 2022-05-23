There are 20 illegal tertiary institutions in Ankpa community, Kogi Education Commissioner says

Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones has said that there are 20 illegal tertiary institutions in the Ankpa community without accreditation.

The Commissioner made the disclosure while monitoring the accreditation exercise of the Glory Land Institution of Management Studies, Ankpa by the National Board for Technical Education.

He was at the Glory Land Polytechnic, Ankpa Kogi State during the NBTE/ Resource inspection for the approval of the Polytechnic.

The commissioner said that government will shut down those schools if they fail to do the needful as he warned operators of illegal and substandard schools in the State to do the needful.

He pointed out that soon the State Government will begin a clampdown on such educational institutions.

Hon. Jones disclosed that there are about 20 Illegal tertiary institutions in Ankpa without accreditation, the commissioner said that government will shut down those schools if they fail to do the needful.





The glory land is the first private institution in the eastern senatorial axis of the State, invited NBTE for accreditation, and the Commissioner expressed gladness to be part of the exercise.

The Commissioner asked other operators to seek normalization and get their schools registered and described the present administration’s commitment to education as purposeful.

The Commissioner described education as the only sustainable legacies to bequeath to children and commended Gov. Bello for not playing politics with education.

He lauded the budgetary allocation to education which he noted is beyond the benchmark of UNESCO, and praised the present administration for building into the future.

