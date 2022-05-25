Therapeutic benefits of writing come to the fore at Ebedi

IT is a known fact that one of the ways to heal oneself of certain burdens is to share them, either orally or documenting them in writing form, and when this happens, a huge worry or pain would be lifted from one’s heart.

This, therefore, shows that writing has therapeutic benefits and this came to the fore when writers-in-residency at the Ebedi International Writers Residency in Iseyin, Oyo State, highlighted the positive effects of writing on their lives.

Three residents, Araba Ofori-Acquah, a British-Ghanaian lady; Chioma Juliana Orji and Oreofe Oguntola, are currently at the residency founded by a former president of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) and current Secretary-General of the Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA), Dr Wale Okediran, focusing on their different works.

Araba was born in the United Kingdom and had traversed both Ghana and UK since she was young. She finally went for her tertiary education in the UK and began working.

While in the UK, the stress of work caught up with Araba and this led to depression, but one of the ways through which she overcame the challenge was reading.

“When I became distressed, I was not eating well and sleeping well, but then, I began to read and read, and it was therapeutic for me.





“Through reading and yoga, I discovered new things and I overcame depression.

“Someone suggested I share my experience about mental health and anxiety and that was how I began the writing myself.

“About three years ago, I returned to Ghana, but before then, I had been looking at how the West view the African culture. There are many lies about our culture from the West and I took it upon myself to write a book about African identity, heritage, and since I got to Ebedi, I have written about 75,000 words, and the experience is great.”

For Chioma, one wouldn’t know what one has in the inside until one displays such, “and this is what writing is doing for me.

“I have passed through a lot in life and I am happy that I am sharing the experiences through my writing.

“I believe that some of the things we pass through, we don’t just pass through them, but to serve as a lesson to others and make humanity better.

“It is through this that I discovered that we need to share our experiences with the world and the only way to do it is to document it.”

Chioma, who commended Dr Okediran for the residency, said the environment has really helped her to focus on writing.

“I have also met many wonderful people and discovered a new environment, which would not be possible if there was no residency here.”

Oreofe, who specialises in poetry, dance and drama, has finally embraced the African way of life by adorning herself in cowries, beads, and even shaving her head.

She admits that when she first discovered herself and began wearing and adorning herself with African items, her immediate family, especially her mother, expressed reservation.

“However, when I first went to a school dressed in such manner, people started coming to take photographs with me.

“When I also went to the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, the love was overwhelming, and I am really glad that I embraced our culture.

“We have the problem of differentiating between religion and culture, and I am glad I have been able to embrace the culture, which people are appreciative of,” Oreofe said.

Part of Oreofe’s assignment at Ebedi was teaching secondary school students the Bata traditional African dance, which the students performed excellently well.

Earlier, the guest writer, Dr Tope Olaifa, a former chairperson of ANA in Ogun State, charged the residents to continue to be creative, as that was the only thing that would make their work stand apart.

Dr Olaifa said: “The level you attain is the depth of your creativity, and it is important you also join writers’ clubs and share your ideas with fellow writers.

“Document your daily experiences in whatever form and share it with people of like minds who can also contribute positively to your development as writers.”

