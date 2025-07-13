The women building wealth with just a phone

A storytelling series on inclusion, resilience and the fragile realities of digital access

Across Nigeria’s informal economy, the mobile phone is more than a tool. It is a marketplace, a point of sale, a savings pot, and in many cases, the difference between profit and loss. For women trading in crowded stalls, riding bolt bikes or selling food from their homes, this pocket-sized device has become a central part of their economic lives.

This four-part documentary series, supported by the Centre for Communication and Social Impact, traces how digital public infrastructure is gradually transforming the financial journeys of these women. It explores the shift from cash to code, from queues at the bank to quick USSD strings, from dependence to decision-making.

But the series does more than celebrate access. It listens closely to where the cracks lie. It examines what it means when systems meant to ease life instead create new kinds of uncertainty. In markets like Eki-Oba and Agege, in festivals like Ojude Oba, and in the tight corners of Ijebu Ode’s digital stalls, we see where digital infrastructure succeeds, where it stumbles, and who it forgets entirely.

The stories are drawn from field visits, interviews and real-time interactions with the very women who are often invisible to policy but essential to the economy. They show how women navigate failed transfers, frozen wallets and rising digital fraud, often without a safety net. They also bring in voices from fintech operators, cybersecurity advocates and policy analysts who explain the landscape from a systemic point of view.

There are moments of grit and grace in every episode. A pepper seller who switches SIM cards to outsmart network failures. A tailor who sees DPI as the lifeblood of her cash flow. A cooperative that fights exclusion from digital credit scoring. And a woman who loses her savings to a fake alert but returns to trading the very next day.

These are not just stories about phones. They are stories about policy, infrastructure, and trust. They challenge the assumption that access is enough, asking instead whether the systems in place are reliable, safe, and designed for the people who use them most.

Watch the full series here;

• The Code That Feeds Her

• Not on the Map

• Regulations Don’t Cook Soup

• Click Safe or Crash

Download the full report from this project here.

This story project was done by Charles Edosomwan, the Founder of Africa Tech Radio with support from the Centre for Communication and Social Impact.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE