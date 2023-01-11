ADVERTORIAL: The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

Picodi cashback is a new service introduced by the international e-commerce platform Picodi.com. Thanks to this feature, users are able to get between a few per cent up to over a dozen on their transactions back, both in Nigerian and foreign shops and websites.

Picodi has been available in Nigeria since 2015. The website, mostly known for coupon and discount codes, now started offering its cashback feature. Nigerian users can now combine the coupons and the new cashback feature to profit from their online shopping even more!

Users, who create a free account and enable the cashback feature before each purchase can enjoy benefits such as:

Up to 15% cashback on the first purchase with Picodi;

From 3% to 10% money back on further purchases (without limits)

Possibility of earning extra cashback for referrals. Each referral gives both the inviter and the invitee ₦900 if the invitee makes a purchase with Picodi. The current record holder invited over 200 people and earned over ₦180,000 through our referrals!

In Nigeria, cashback is available in 10 shops, such as Aliexpress, Travelstart, Vimeo, Namecheap and GoDaddy. The amount of cashback depends on the shop, as well as the product category, but it’s usually from 3% to 10%. New users can enjoy an increased cashback of up to 15%.

Why does Picodi pay its users money? For each user brought to the shop, Picodi earns commission. This commission is then shared with Picodi’s users. This is a win-win-win situation, as everyone profits.

Apart from the website, Picodi is also available as an app on Android and iOS, as well as a Chrome extension, which will let you know when your cashback is available and automatically add promo codes at checkout if any are available.

How can you pay out your cashback earnings? The money can be sent to your PayPal or Binance account. The minimum amount to withdraw is ₦9,500.

Want to save money on your online shopping? Create an account and start saving with Picodi cashback today!