The Voice Nigeria recap: Team Falz battles Team Waje for live shows

Talents in Team Falz and TeamWaje have battled against each other to get a chance of getting to the live shows. Dapo and Peace were the first pair to perform at the Knockouts, gracing the stage with their Coming to America-inspired costume and outstanding performance of Beyonce and Shatta Wale’s ‘Already’, from Team Falz.

While giving his verdict on the performances, Falz chose Dapo bringing Peace to the end of her journey though all four coaches were impressed and had remarkable comments about their performance.

In the same vein, Elizabeth and Nuel Ayo from Team Waje competed to secure their spots on the live shows as the performed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, Consequently, Waje picked Elizabeth as against Nuel Ayo for showing her growth, skill, tone and control, even as Yemi Alade described their performance as ‘eargasm’. Fighting on the vocal stage, Inioluwa and Ayokunmi delivered a rendition of ‘Nobody’ by DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy.

Despite lauding their swag and attitude infused in their performance by the coaches, Waje picked just one talent to go straight to the live shows and that was Inioluwa. The last performance was Team Falz, with Naomi Mac and Tamara, performing the rendition of ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ by Reekado Banks. While Naomi Mac was in a full Agbada regalia, Tamara was styled in the Yoruba traditional attire, Iro and Buba with gele.

After the incredible performances, Falz settled for Naomi Mac as that talent to make it to the live show.

Meanwhile, the producers introduced a ‘viewers save’, where viewers are given opportunity to save their favourite talent from each team, and by implication Ayomikun or Nuel Ayo from Team Waje and Tamara or Peace from Team Falz can be saved by voting on The Voice Nigeria’s official website.

