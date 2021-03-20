The video showing me stuffing dollars is fake ― Ganduje

Three years after a video went viral showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving dollars as a bribe, the Kano State governor has broken his silence saying the said video was fake.

He also said that they are investigating those behind the video maintaining that those behind it will be punished.

Speaking in a BBC Hausa programme, ‘A Fada A Cika’, on Friday, he said the videos are fake and underground investigation is ongoing on the video.

“We will deal with those behind the fake video aimed at tarnishing my image. No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plan and investigation which we will not reveal.

‘But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame,” he said.

According to him, those behind the video wanted to block his re-election bid but that they did not succeed.

“It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a setup plan to stop me from contesting the election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning the election and I have won.

“But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them,” he declared.

“Even your picture can be tempered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe the falsehood.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…The video showing me The video showing me

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…