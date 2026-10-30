The US alert on Mexican cartels in Nigeria

THE warning from the United States concerning Mexican drug cartels in Nigeria should trouble every Nigerian who understands the consequences of allowing international organised crime to take root in a country already battling multiple security challenges. This is no routine diplomatic advisory to be acknowledged and forgotten. It concerns criminal organisations whose activities have devastated communities, corrupted institutions and challenged governments elsewhere. Nigeria must not wait to experience similar consequences before recognising the danger.

During his visit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) headquarters in Abuja, the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Michael Gonzales, commended the agency for dismantling four methamphetamine laboratories linked to Mexican criminal networks. He warned that increasing American pressure on cartels could encourage their expansion into Africa. Criminal organisations displaced from one region naturally seek environments where enforcement is weaker and illicit profits can flourish. We commend the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), and his officers for their professionalism, determination and operational successes. Dismantling four clandestine laboratories demonstrates effective intelligence-led investigations and institutional leadership. General Marwa and his team deserve recognition and continued government support. However, these achievements raise a troubling question: where are the other agencies entrusted with protecting Nigeria from threats of this nature? Combating international drug cartels cannot be left to the NDLEA alone.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) must explain what it knows about these international criminal networks and their connections with Nigeria. Foreign intelligence should identify emerging transnational threats, monitor criminal facilitators and provide actionable assessments to relevant agencies. Its leadership must demonstrate that Nigeria is not waiting for foreign governments to discover threats developing against our country. The Department of State Services (DSS) has an equally important responsibility. Who are the Nigerian collaborators? Where are their operational facilities? Are local criminal gangs providing protection? The DSS should work closely with the NDLEA to identify and disrupt these networks before they become entrenched. The Nigeria Immigration Service must also account for its preventive responsibilities. How did the identified Mexican nationals enter Nigeria? What documents did they present, and what were their declared purposes of entry? The Comptroller-General must recognise that immigration control is an essential component of national security, not merely an administrative exercise. The Nigeria Customs Service cannot escape scrutiny. Methamphetamine production requires chemicals, equipment and logistical arrangements. Were any suspicious consignments imported through Nigerian ports or borders? Were appropriate inspections conducted? Customs must strengthen chemical import monitoring and intelligence exchange with the NDLEA. Revenue collection cannot supersede national security.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must investigate the financing of these operations. Who provided the capital? Which businesses, accounts or intermediaries facilitated payments? Destroying laboratories without dismantling the financial networks sustaining them amounts to treating the symptoms while leaving the disease untouched. The Nigeria Police Force, including its INTERPOL National Central Bureau, must contribute international criminal intelligence and investigations. The Office of the National Security Adviser should coordinate these agencies. Intelligence locked within institutional compartments while criminals exploit the gaps between agencies is intelligence that has failed its purpose. Community leaders must equally accept responsibility. We challenge traditional rulers, village heads, community development associations and local vigilante organisations. How do criminal operatives establish clandestine laboratories, occupy properties and conduct suspicious activities without attracting attention? Particularly in Southern Nigeria, where communities generally have identifiable traditional authorities and landowners, there should be no room for criminal enclaves operating beyond community vigilance. Traditional authority carries responsibilities beyond settling disputes and conferring chieftaincy titles. Residents should report suspicious activities without resorting to ethnic profiling, harassment or vigilantism.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) must also wake up to its responsibilities. Its Director-General should initiate sustained nationwide sensitisation, particularly in rural communities, educating traditional rulers, landlords, youth organisations and residents about clandestine drug laboratories, suspicious chemical activities and the consequences of harbouring criminal networks. Such campaigns should use indigenous languages, community radio, schools, religious institutions and grassroots meetings. Citizens must understand how to recognise warning signs and report concerns safely. A community that knowingly shelters drug cartels may eventually discover that the criminal enterprise it tolerated has destroyed its own children. Public enlightenment is therefore a national security necessity, not an occasional publicity exercise.

The consequences of indifference could be catastrophic. Nigeria already confronts terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and arms proliferation. It cannot afford sophisticated criminal networks capable of financing existing violence. Possible links between narcotics proceeds and armed groups require urgent investigation, although such connections must not be presumed without evidence. Our greatest concern, however, must be our children and generations yet unborn. Synthetic drugs can destroy health, education, productivity and family stability. Imagine parents watching their children surrender promising futures to addiction, or communities where criminal wealth becomes more attractive than honest employment. Environmental contamination from illicit laboratories compounds these dangers. The price of today’s negligence may be paid by generations who never knew the officials whose failures endangered their future.

The president should direct the National Security Adviser to undertake an urgent inter-agency assessment, establish accountability, investigate possible institutional compromise and produce a coordinated prevention strategy. Intelligence sharing, financial investigations, border surveillance and community sensitisation must become measurable national priorities. We therefore challenge the heads of the NIA, DSS, Immigration, Customs, NFIU, EFCC, Police and NOA: show Nigerians what your institutions have done to prevent these criminal networks from becoming established. National security leadership is measured not by official convoys or prestigious appointments, but by threats prevented and lives protected. General Marwa and the NDLEA have demonstrated that determined leadership produces results. Other institutions must not remain spectators.

The ultimate test of Nigeria’s security agencies is not whether they can explain a danger after it arrives, but whether they possess the intelligence, integrity and courage to prevent it from taking root. Nigeria must not become a sanctuary for international criminals at the expense of its children and generations yet unborn.