A faith-based movie, The Two Aishas produced by debuting Arabel Productions was ushered into the box office amidst glam at a classy Arabian-themed premiere held recently and was well-attended by the cream-de-la-crème of society.

As the end credits cascaded down the screen, the family drama won the hearts of the VIP audience and drew applause with its story which is filled with forgiveness, betrayal, love, rivalry, and piousness.

This set the tone for the anticipated success of the Filmone-distributed movie in the cinema nationwide beginning on April 24. The Two Aishas showcased the virtues of Islam in a riveting drama that pitches Kannywood sweethearts, Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth against each other.

According to fashion-preneur cum film producer, Shareefah Abiola Andu, Chief Executive Officer, of Arabel, “I am excited at the success of the premiere and we anticipate that this will be replicated in the cinema. The Two Aishas is rated PG which makes it safe for children and every member of the family to enjoy. It is filled with lots of lessons for everyone. The feedback has been very positive.”

Leading the roll-call of celebrities at the colourful event which was held at The Jewel Aeida event centre, the beautifully dressed lead actors were joined by cast members including Paul Utomi, Victor Ogara, and other members of the crew. Hosted by celebrity TV host, VJ Adams, the event in attendance celebrities at the event include Chidi Mokeme, Joseph Momodu, Hadiza Bello (Di’Ja), Maryam Bakre (Morycoco), and Femi Bakre (Kraks TV)

Some guests at the occasion included Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Former Commissioner for Water Front, Prince Adesgun Oniru, former Chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigerian (AMCON), Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, NASFAT President, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, Justice of Appeal Court, Hon Justice Habeeb Wale Abiru and Imam of Lighthouse Mosque, Lekki, Lagos Imam Nojeem Jimoh, among others.