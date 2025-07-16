Letters

The trouble with education in Nigeria

The educational system in Nigeria requires an holistic revamping from collapsing. This sector can be revived through a thorough overhauling. The pitfall experienced in the system were corroborated by myriad of factors.

The principal factor I would  pinpoint is Parenting. Majority of the parents were not conversant with the character of their children or wards from neonate. A child develops his or her character from less or equal to three years. Any habit that was not curbed at that age, might be difficult to correct. A parent must watch and monitor the children or wards closely and keenly at this stage. Moreover, when a child starts school, the parent must ensure the wards or children are  diligent. Diligence is a virtue that must be worked out in a child. Human beings can be lazy or lackadaisical if there isn’t a propelling force to gear them up. Discipline cannot be exempted from diligence. An indolent child or ward needs to be disciplined. Discipline must be inculcated both at home and in school. However,the reserved is experienced nowadays, parents are over-pampering their children at home. In the citadel of learning, parents confront teachers whenever their children are disciplined. Some parents presents their children with expensive phone, just to display the idioncracy called “Social Class”. Definitely, the phone might be needful because of “e-learning” system of education, but excesses must be curtailed.  The children must be monitored while using the phone. This is crucial to dissuade them from watching uncultured sites and guiding on the vice sites or images that pop-up on mobile  phones inadvertently.

 I would advice that academia, teachers, psychologist and policy makers in this sector should device a medium that academic phone exclusive of social media application can be used in our ivory towers. This would reduce failure rate and promote academic excellence in the country.

Dare, Alaba Modupe (PhD).

